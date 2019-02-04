Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Tata Consultancy Services    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES (TCS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tata Consultancy Services : New Zealand, India lead Asia on price valuations; South Korea, China lags

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 03:28am EST

(Reuters) - New Zealand and India were the most expensive in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), Refinitiv data showed.

Indian equities, despite being the sole decliners in Asia in January, had the second highest forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 16.46 at the end of last month, below NewZealand's 20.64.

p>(GRAPHIC: Valuations of Asia-Pacific equities - https://tmsnrt.rs/2HJCWVq

"We are sanguine about the valuation premium as it is more than deserved given that earnings growth in India is 22.7% in 2019E, almost 50% higher than the second highest, China," said Paul Kitney, chief equity strategist at Daiwa Securities in Hong Kong.

South Korea and China were the cheapest in the region, despite their sharp gains in January.

The forward 12-month P/E of the MSCI Asia-Pacific index rose to 12.24 at the end of last month, from 11.44 in December, the data showed.


(GRAPHIC: MSCI Asia Pacific index valuation - https://tmsnrt.rs/2TseyZK

Though the regional markets registered solid gains in January, analysts have slashed their earnings estimates for this year due to worries over slowing global growth and trade tariffs.

Refinitiv data showed analysts have cut Asia's large and mid-cap companies' 2019 earnings by 0.86 percent over the past month.

(Reporting by Patturaja Murugbaoopathy and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
03:28aTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : New Zealand, India lead Asia on price valuations; So..
RE
02/01TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS Helps Infineon Transform part of its Global Sale..
AQ
01/28TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : At $19.5 billion, Tata is the most valuable Indian b..
AQ
01/22TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS Named a Leader in UX-UI Services by NelsonHall
AQ
01/18TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS Recognized as a Leader in Cloud Infrastructure B..
AQ
01/17TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/15TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS Debuts Connected Intelligence Data Lake for Busi..
AQ
01/10GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : Announces Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as New Consulting..
AQ
01/09TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS Recognized as a Leader in Capital Markets Applic..
AQ
01/09TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Central Bank of Kuwait Modernizes Its Technology Pla..
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 1 465 B
EBIT 2019 379 B
Net income 2019 315 B
Finance 2019 269 B
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 24,36
P/E ratio 2020 21,90
EV / Sales 2019 5,02x
EV / Sales 2020 4,47x
Capitalization 7 617 B
Chart TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Tata Consultancy Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 2 071  INR
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajesh Gopinathan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
V. Ramakrishnan Chief Financial Officer
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.23%106 610
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.97%121 869
ACCENTURE9.74%98 639
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING8.01%61 992
VMWARE, INC.9.76%61 693
INFOSYS LTD14.89%46 069
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.