Tata Consultancy Services : TCS 1Q Revenues Miss Expectations, Operating Margin Drops -- Earnings Review

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (532540.BY) reported results for its fiscal first quarter on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The India-based software and services provider posted net profit of INR81.31 billion ($1.19 billion) compared with INR73.40 billion a year earlier. It beat analysts' expectations of INR78.10 billion, according to a consensus estimate provided by FactSet.

REVENUE : Revenue for the period was up 11% on-year at INR381.72 billion, but missed the consensus estimate of INR384.52 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-OUTLOOK: TCS reported revenue from its key banking, financial services and insurance, or BFSI-focused operations, dropped 0.8% on quarter. The near-term outlook for earnings growth from its customers in the European banking and U.S. capital market sectors look challenging given the global uncertainties, says Neerav Dalal, an analyst with Maybank. He told The Wall Street Journal that the street has to rework its earnings and revenue projections for the whole year after first-quarter revenues missed expectations.

-MARGIN AND COSTS: TCS's operating margin dropped to 24.2% from 25% a year earlier, mainly due to higher wage costs as the net head-count addition for the quarter was the highest in five years. The company's total expense rose 13% from a year ago. Mr. Dalal said the pressure on margins was expected but "focus will be on how cost will be neutralized through the year." He expects margins to be little changed for the fiscal year 2020.

-CURRENCY: "The volatility that we see coming out of the currency, that is something that we are keeping a watch on," said TCS chief executive Rajesh Gopinathan in a call with analysts. Cross-currency risks weigh on the company's earnings given its global operations. It reports earnings in Indian rupees, which has strengthened 1.4% versus the U.S. dollar so far this year, and analysts say further gains for the local currency will weigh on TCS earnings.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com