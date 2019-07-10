Log in
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

(TCS)
Tata Consultancy Services : TCS 1Q Revenues Miss Expectations, Operating Margin Drops -- Earnings Review

07/10/2019 | 01:45am EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (532540.BY) reported results for its fiscal first quarter on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The India-based software and services provider posted net profit of INR81.31 billion ($1.19 billion) compared with INR73.40 billion a year earlier. It beat analysts' expectations of INR78.10 billion, according to a consensus estimate provided by FactSet.

REVENUE : Revenue for the period was up 11% on-year at INR381.72 billion, but missed the consensus estimate of INR384.52 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-OUTLOOK: TCS reported revenue from its key banking, financial services and insurance, or BFSI-focused operations, dropped 0.8% on quarter. The near-term outlook for earnings growth from its customers in the European banking and U.S. capital market sectors look challenging given the global uncertainties, says Neerav Dalal, an analyst with Maybank. He told The Wall Street Journal that the street has to rework its earnings and revenue projections for the whole year after first-quarter revenues missed expectations.

-MARGIN AND COSTS: TCS's operating margin dropped to 24.2% from 25% a year earlier, mainly due to higher wage costs as the net head-count addition for the quarter was the highest in five years. The company's total expense rose 13% from a year ago. Mr. Dalal said the pressure on margins was expected but "focus will be on how cost will be neutralized through the year." He expects margins to be little changed for the fiscal year 2020.

-CURRENCY: "The volatility that we see coming out of the currency, that is something that we are keeping a watch on," said TCS chief executive Rajesh Gopinathan in a call with analysts. Cross-currency risks weigh on the company's earnings given its global operations. It reports earnings in Indian rupees, which has strengthened 1.4% versus the U.S. dollar so far this year, and analysts say further gains for the local currency will weigh on TCS earnings.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 607 B
EBIT 2020 403 B
Net income 2020 340 B
Finance 2020 557 B
Yield 2020 1,98%
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,64x
EV / Sales2021 4,16x
Capitalization 8 005 B
Chart TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Tata Consultancy Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 2 165  INR
Last Close Price 2 133  INR
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajesh Gopinathan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
V. Ramakrishnan Chief Financial Officer
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.92%118 243
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.57%125 354
ACCENTURE35.52%121 942
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.73%71 743
VMWARE, INC.19.04%69 230
INFOSYS LTD8.90%44 674
