Tata Consultancy Services : TCS 2Q Earnings, Revenue Missed Estimates -- Earnings Review

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (532540.BY) reported results for its fiscal second quarter on Thursday. Here is what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The India-based software and services provider reported net profit of 80.42 billion rupees ($1.13 billion), compared with INR79.01 billion a year earlier. It missed analysts' expectations of INR82.99 billion, according to FactSet.

REVENUE: Revenue for the period rose 5.8% to INR389.77 billion, missing analysts' estimates of INR393.67 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--MARGIN: The operating profit margin of 24% in the quarter was a "disappointment," said ICICI Securities, which penciled in a margin of 25.6%. The narrower operating margin was due mainly to higher expenses, though the company is hopeful of margins recovering in the coming quarters, supported by a further depreciation in the Indian rupee against the U.S. dollar. A weaker rupee bodes well for the company as it reports its results in the Indian currency, though it derives a significant portion of its revenue in U.S. dollars and other international currencies.

--OUTLOOK: The company's prospects of winning contracts in the second half look cloudy, BOB Capital Markets said in a note. TCS "indicated that a cautious client approach led by global macro concerns is slowing decision-making," it said.

--DIGITAL: Revenue from the business accounted for 33.2% of TCS's total revenue for the quarter, up from 28.1% a year ago, ICICI Securities said. While the digital business has become a key revenue driver, investors will be keeping an eye on its decelerating growth in TCS's two biggest markets--North America and the U.K.

--SPECIAL DIVIDEND: TCS said it will pay a dividend of INR45 a share, including a special dividend of INR40. With India's new tax on share buybacks, TCS seems to now prefer to return cash to shareholders through higher dividends, Jefferies said.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com