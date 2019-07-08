Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Tata Consultancy Services    TCS   INE467B01029

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

(TCS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tata Consultancy Services : TCS Helps Scottish Widows Enhance Customer Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 03:48am EDT

Tata Consultancy Services Completes First Phase of Insurer's Transformation Journey: New Platform Simplifies Processes and Delivers Enhanced Experience to Policyholders

LONDON | MUMBAI, July 8, 2019: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT, consulting and business solutions organisation, has crossed a major milestone by successfully completing the first phase of implementation of the TCS BaNCS Insurance Platform as part of a business transformation programme for Scottish Widows, the life and pensions arm of Lloyds Banking Group.

Deploying TCS' platform has reduced operating procedures to the extent of 80 per cent, significantly reducing the turnaround times. Consequently, Scottish Widows' policy holders have started enjoying improvements to their experience, with clearer communications through the Unified Communications Hub. The simplified processes and consolidated customer data have empowered customer service representatives to achieve 80% first point of contact query resolution rate.

Donald MacKechnie, COO Lloyds Banking Group, Insurance and Wealth, said,'I am pleased with the progress we have made with TCS on our transformation journey. Our first phase has been completed successfully. Simplifying and modernising our systems will help us provide a better service for our customers.'

Suresh Muthuswami, Global Head, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Platforms, TCS, said, 'This is the first step in our customer experience transformation journey with Scottish Widows and it is exciting to see the early benefits delivered from the TCS BaNCS Insurance Platform. This milestone is made possible thanks to our shared culture and customer ethos. By putting customer expectations at the heart of this transformation process and focusing on reducing complexity, we have achieved a new scale of mass personalisation that will give millions of customers an enhanced experience.'

TCS entered into a 15-year partnership with Scottish Widows in September 2017 for a core transformation to replace multiple legacy systems with the TCS BaNCS platform, simplify the operating model, deliver a superior customer experience, and reduce risk, while providing end-to-end policy administration services to 4 million customers.

The TCS BaNCS Insurance Platform is a digitally-enabled, end-to-end policy administration platform that manages life, pensions and investment products, with over 20 million policies currently under administration in the United Kingdom. It is a complete, open architecture solution with an integrated business rules engine, encompassing policy administration, data management, integrated imaging, and workflow administration.

About Scottish Widows

Part of Lloyds Banking Group, Scottish Widows was founded in 1815 as Scotland's first mutual life office and is one of the most recognised brands in the life, pensions and investment industry in the UK. Scottish Widows has '5 Star' Financial Adviser service awards in Life & Pensions, Investments and Mortgages.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 424,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

TCS Media Contacts

Asia Pacific

Email: charlene.lee@tcs.com

Phone: +65 9138 4370

Australia and New Zealand

Email: Kelly.ryan@tcs.com

Phone: +61 422 989 682

Benelux

Email: Joost.galema@tcs.com

Phone: +31 615 903387

Central Europe

Email: anke.maibach@tcs.com

Phone: +49 172 6615789

Europe

Email: mattias.afgeijerstam@tcs.com

Phone: +46 723 989 188

India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9960

Japan

Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com

Phone: +81 80 2115 0989

Latin America

Email: martin.karich@tcs.com

Phone: +569 6170 9013

Nordics

Email: roland.bagen@tcs.com

Phone: +46703178024

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com

Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

USA / Canada

Email: b.trounson@tcs.com

Phone: +1 646 313 4594

Disclaimer

TCS - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 07:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
03:48aTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS Helps Scottish Widows Enhance Customer Experienc..
PU
07/05TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS Named an IoT Leader in Digital Transformation in..
PU
07/01TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS Positioned as a Leader and Star Performer in Fin..
AQ
07/01TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS Pace Port New York Launch to Set the Pace of Bus..
AQ
07/01TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : Asian stocks climbed in June; posted best gain in fi..
RE
06/27Accenture's fall in bookings dampens upbeat quarterly profit, forecast
RE
06/26TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS' Jile Makes its Debut in the Gartner 2019 Magic ..
AQ
06/26SPECIAL REPORT : Inside the West’s failed fight against China’s &lsq..
RE
06/26EXCLUSIVE : China hacked eight major computer services firms in years-long attac..
RE
06/25TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : TCS hikes Stake in JV with Mitsubishi Corporation
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 621 B
EBIT 2020 415 B
Net income 2020 346 B
Finance 2020 551 B
Yield 2020 2,25%
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
EV / Sales2020 4,67x
EV / Sales2021 4,18x
Capitalization 8 117 B
Chart TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Tata Consultancy Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 2 168  INR
Last Close Price 2 163  INR
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajesh Gopinathan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
N. Ganapathy Subramaniam Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
V. Ramakrishnan Chief Financial Officer
K. Ananth Krishnan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.27%118 243
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION24.38%125 354
ACCENTURE35.73%121 942
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.72%71 743
VMWARE, INC.23.37%69 230
INFOSYS LTD8.96%44 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About