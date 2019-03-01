Log in
TATA MOTORS

TATA MOTORS

(TATAMOTORS)
My previous session
  Report  
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 03/01
180.3 INR   +1.61%
12:27pJAGUAR LAND ROVER TO ANNOUNCE MAJOR UK INVESTMENT : Bbc
10:12aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Tata, MUFG, Shell
08:12aTATA MOTORS : India's Tata Motors denies reports of JLR unit stake sale
Summary 
News Summary

Jaguar Land Rover to announce major UK investment: BBC

03/01/2019 | 12:27pm EST
A worker arrives at Jaguar Land Rover's Halewood Plant in Liverpool

LONDON (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, part of Tata Motors Ltd, is preparing to announce hundreds of millions of pounds worth of investment in Britain, the BBC reported on Friday.

The reported investment would be a rare piece of good news for Britain's car industry, which is now recording falling sales, investment and production.

A JLR spokeswoman described the report as speculation.

Last month, Jaguar Land Rover's owner Tata Motors Ltd reported the biggest-ever quarterly loss in Indian corporate history of about $4 billion on slumping China sales.

JLR then announced plans to cut some 4,500 jobs, mostly in Britain, as the carmaker faces lower Chinese demand and a slump in European diesel sales.

Also last month, Honda announced the closure of its British factory which builds over 10 percent of the country's 1.5 million cars.

British new car production nosedived 18.2 percent in January, the eighth successive month of annual declines, due to model changes and weaker demand both in Britain and major export markets, an automotive industry body said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison and David Milliken; editing by Jane Merriman)

Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 3 092 B
EBIT 2019 42 172 M
Net income 2019 -243 863 M
Debt 2019 637 B
Yield 2019 0,67%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,47
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 557 B
Chart TATA MOTORS
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 205  INR
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Satish Balkrishna Borwankar Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS2.75%7 848
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.37%195 491
VOLKSWAGEN8.62%87 519
DAIMLER AG14.70%64 056
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION18.03%55 646
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.11%54 966
