TATA MOTORS

TATA MOTORS

(TATAMOTORS)
Tata Motors : BMW, Jaguar Land Rover Team Up to Share Electrification Technology

06/05/2019 | 03:39am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

BMW AG (BMW.XE) said Wednesday that it is teaming up with Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover to collaborate on electrification technology.

The German luxury-car maker said both companies will work to develop new electric motors, based on the fifth-generation of BMW's eDrive technology. This new technology will be introduced starting next year with the BMW iX3 Sports Activity Vehicle and will be the propulsion system upon which subsequent evolutions launched by the two companies will be based, BMW said.

A joint team will be located in Munich tasked with further developing the Gen 5 power units with production to be undertaken by each partner in their own manufacturing facilities, BMW said.

This will allow both parties to deliver cost efficiencies arising from shared technology development and production planning costs as well as economies of scale from joint purchasing.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
TATA MOTORS -0.72% 173.25 End-of-day quote.0.32%
