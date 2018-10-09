Tata Motors : Ends Down 11%, Lowest Close Since November 2009 -- Data Talk

Tata Motors Limited Sponsored ADR (TTM) closed at $12.78, down $1.58 or 11%

-- Lowest close since Nov. 10, 2009, when it closed at $12.62

-- Largest percent decrease since Dec. 1, 2008, when it fell 17.58%

-- On Monday, the BBC reported that Tata Motors's Jaguar Land Rover, Britain's largest carmaker, is planning a two-week shutdown of its Solihull plant as the company deals with weakening global demand and fewer diesel sales

-- Worst six day stretch since the six days ending August 8, 2011, when it fell 19.93%

-- Down 16.8% month-to-date

-- Down 61.35% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 76.41%

-- Down 13.02% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since February 14, 2017, when it fell as much as 13.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet