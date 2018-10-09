Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Tata Motors    TATAMOTORS   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS (TATAMOTORS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tata Motors : Ends Down 11%, Lowest Close Since November 2009 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 10:51pm CEST

Tata Motors Limited Sponsored ADR (TTM) closed at $12.78, down $1.58 or 11%

-- Lowest close since Nov. 10, 2009, when it closed at $12.62

-- Largest percent decrease since Dec. 1, 2008, when it fell 17.58%

-- On Monday, the BBC reported that Tata Motors's Jaguar Land Rover, Britain's largest carmaker, is planning a two-week shutdown of its Solihull plant as the company deals with weakening global demand and fewer diesel sales

-- Worst six day stretch since the six days ending August 8, 2011, when it fell 19.93%

-- Down 16.8% month-to-date

-- Down 61.35% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 76.41%

-- Down 13.02% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since February 14, 2017, when it fell as much as 13.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA MOTORS
10:51pTATA MOTORS : Ends Down 11%, Lowest Close Since November 2009 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:23pTATA MOTORS : global wholesales at 1,23,577 in September 2018
PU
01:02pTATA MOTORS : Announces the 'Festival of Gifts' Campaign
AQ
01:02pTATA MOTORS : Launches Hexa XM+, the Latest Variant of the Company's Lifestyle S..
AQ
10:46aTATA MOTORS : Launches premium variant of hexa
AQ
10:46aTATA MOTORS : Jlr global sales decline 12.3% in september 2018
AQ
07:34aTATA MOTORS : A new launch from Tata Motors with new variants of 'Hexa'
AQ
10/08TATA MOTORS : #39; Jaguar Land Rover plans two-week shutdown of UK plant
AQ
10/08TATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover Shutting West Midlands Plant for Two Weeks -BBC
DJ
10/08TATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover to shut Solihull plant for two weeks as Chinese ..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:01pCONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (10/09/2018) 
09:11aPREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (10/9/2018) 
10/08Jaguar Land Rover to idle Solihull plant 
10/02THE TESLA-SEC SETTLEMENT : Chump Change 
10/02Is It Time To Buy WestJet And Its 2.73%-Yielding Dividend? 
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 3 238 B
EBIT 2019 128 B
Net income 2019 75 951 M
Debt 2019 425 B
Yield 2019 0,51%
P/E ratio 2019 8,99
P/E ratio 2020 6,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 672 B
Chart TATA MOTORS
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 358  INR
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Satish Balkrishna Borwankar Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS-50.60%9 066
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.08%201 949
VOLKSWAGEN-11.69%84 154
DAIMLER-22.88%67 165
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-11.47%57 479
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.26%53 253
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.