Tata Motors : Harrier to be powered by the all-new 2.0L KRYOTEC Diesel engine

10/06/2018 | 01:58pm CEST

6 October, 2018

~ Engineered for Exhilaration~



The best in Diesel Engine technology is here. Tata Motors today introduced the all-new 2.0L KRYOTEC Diesel engine for its much awaited SUV - the Tata Harrier. KRYOTEC is inspired from Cryogenic rocket engine for its power and reliability. It has been benchmarked against global standards of performance and refinement.

Engineered to deliver exceptionally refined drivability and performance on every drive, this powerful 4- cylinder, next generation diesel engine is equipped with state of the art engine management system. The exhaust after treatment systems are tuned to deliver extremely low carbon footprint.

Multi Drive Modes are a part of Tata Motors product DNA and the KRYOTEC engine takes it to the next level by marrying the Multi Drive Modes to the Terrain Response Modes of the ESP. The Advanced Electronically Controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT) will ensure excellent power & pickup to take on any terrain. The KRYOTEC comes with Low Friction Valve Train Architecture and an Advanced EGR to deliver exceptional fuel economy and to meet stringent emission requirements

This engine has been tested extensively on Tata Harrier for endurance under harsh conditions and optimized for performance by pushing it to its extremes.

Sporting an intriguing amalgamation of power-packed performance of KRYOTEC, futuristic IMPACT 2.0 design language and architecture, the Tata Harrier, #BornofPedigree, will set new benchmarks for SUVs in India in early 2019.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 109 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 06 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2018 11:57:03 UTC
