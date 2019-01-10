Log in
Tata Motors : Jaguar Land Rover clear they regard UK as home - May's spokesman

01/10/2019 | 06:43am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has made clear they regard Britain as home and are investing in the future, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.

JLR, Britain's biggest carmaker, is set to announce "substantial" job cuts in the thousands, a source told Reuters, as the company faces double-digit drops in demand in China and a slump in sales for diesel cars in Europe.

"JLR have been very clear that they regard the UK as home and are investing in the future to develop the next generation of vehicles. We will continue to work closely with the company to support their long-term plans," the spokesman said, noting that there had been no official announcement on job cuts yet.

(Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)

Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 3 164 B
EBIT 2019 72 539 M
Net income 2019 26 149 M
Debt 2019 474 B
Yield 2019 0,64%
P/E ratio 2019 18,25
P/E ratio 2020 7,59
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 578 B
Chart TATA MOTORS
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 258  INR
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Satish Balkrishna Borwankar Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS5.99%8 193
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.04%201 900
VOLKSWAGEN5.44%85 157
DAIMLER6.55%60 465
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.18%54 815
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD11.57%52 441
