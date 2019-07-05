Log in
TATA MOTORS

TATA MOTORS

(TATAMOTORS)
Tata Motors : Jaguar Land Rover to Make Range of Electric Cars in UK

07/05/2019 | 04:35am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

British car maker Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors Ltd. (500570.BY), said Friday that it plans to manufacture a range of new electrified vehicles at its Castle Bromwich plant in England.

The first new electric car to be produced at the factory will be the Jaguar XJ, the brand's flagship luxury saloon, the company said.

JLR said its plans safeguard "several thousand jobs" in the U.K. and align with its electrification strategy. The company intends to offer customers electrified options for all new Jaguar and Land Rover models from 2020. This will provide customers a greater choice of vehicles, although increased consumer take-up remains a challenge, JLR said.

The company said that later this month, it will start work on the installation of facilities and technologies to support its new manufacturing platform, which enables the production of both diesel and petrol vehicles alongside full-electric and hybrid models.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
