Tata Motors

TATA MOTORS

(TATAMOTORS)
Tata Motors : Jaguar Land Rover to build electric cars at UK factory

06/29/2019 | 05:18pm EDT
An employee cleans the logo of a Jaguar XJ car at a dealership in Beijing

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's biggest automaker Jaguar Land Rover is expected to announce plans next week to build electric cars at its central English Castle Bromwich factory, the Sunday Times reported.

An all-electric version of its XJ luxury saloon will be the first of three new vehicles to be made from a common skeleton followed by a sport utility vehicle, the newspaper said.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment late on Saturday.

The move would be a rare bright spot for the British automotive sector which has been hit by job cuts, plant closure announcements and falling sales in recent months linked to tumbling demand for diesel vehicles and Brexit uncertainty.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

