Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Tata Motors    TATAMOTORS   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS (TATAMOTORS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tata Motors : PUBLIC NOTICE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 06:42am CEST

PUBLIC NOTICE

Voluntary recall campaign Press kit

4 September, 2018

Tata Motors Ltd has undertaken a voluntary recall campaign for its diesel model, the Tata Tigor 1.05RTQ BSIV (MT), manufactured between 6th March, 2017 to 1st Dec, 2017. This is a service initiative wherein the company has urged concerned customers with Chassis no's as mentioned below to contact their nearest dealerships to rectify potential emission issues, free of cost. The vehicles are safe to drive and there is no concern related to Safety. This proactive action reiterates Tata Motors' commitment towards customer centricity and environment. Owners of the concerned vehicles will be contacted through our Dealer representatives. Details of this campaign is also shared on our website www.tatamotors.com. Through this public notice, we also request all the concerned Tigor Diesel (MT) owners to take their vehicles, to nearest Dealership, with prior appointment, to carry out the repair or contact us at toll free no 1800 209 7979

S N Model Chassis From Chassis To
1 Tigor 1.05 RTQ BSIV MAT629401GKP52721 MAT629401HKN89616

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 04:41:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA MOTORS
06:42aTATA MOTORS : Public notice
PU
09/03TATA COMPANY TO LAUNCH ITS NEW ELECT : check out
AQ
09/01TATA MOTORS : growth momentum continues in August 2018 with 27% increase in its ..
PU
08/29TATA MOTORS : showcases the future of sustainable public transportation in India..
AQ
08/29TATA MOTORS : To unveil 5 new buses
AQ
08/28TATA MOTORS : showcases the future of sustainable public transportation in India
PU
08/28TATA MOTORS : Rolls-Out 1500th Army-Spec Safari Storme SUV
AQ
08/25TATA MOTORS : celebrates the roll-out of its 1500th GS800 Safari Storme for the ..
PU
08/24TATA MOTORS : positive on expanding in Sri Lankan market despite heavy custom ta..
AQ
08/24TATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover approves launch of electric E-type
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/02EV Company News For The Month Of August 2018 
08/24Jaguar to produce all-electric E-Type cars 
08/16Maruti Suzuki hikes prices in India 
08/14NIO blazes into the Chinese premium EV scene 
08/13Swedish Car Market Crashes 50% After Imposing California-Style Emissions Laws 
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 3 249 B
EBIT 2019 128 B
Net income 2019 77 217 M
Debt 2019 422 B
Yield 2019 0,45%
P/E ratio 2019 11,13
P/E ratio 2020 7,87
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capitalization 845 B
Chart TATA MOTORS
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 361  INR
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Satish Balkrishna Borwankar Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS-38.16%11 928
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.63%203 445
VOLKSWAGEN-17.13%81 159
DAIMLER-22.32%69 118
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.65%62 901
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-17.04%53 651
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.