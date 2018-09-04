Tata Motors : PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Voluntary recall campaign Press kit

4 September, 2018

Tata Motors Ltd has undertaken a voluntary recall campaign for its diesel model, the Tata Tigor 1.05RTQ BSIV (MT), manufactured between 6th March, 2017 to 1st Dec, 2017. This is a service initiative wherein the company has urged concerned customers with Chassis no's as mentioned below to contact their nearest dealerships to rectify potential emission issues, free of cost. The vehicles are safe to drive and there is no concern related to Safety. This proactive action reiterates Tata Motors' commitment towards customer centricity and environment. Owners of the concerned vehicles will be contacted through our Dealer representatives. Details of this campaign is also shared on our website www.tatamotors.com. Through this public notice, we also request all the concerned Tigor Diesel (MT) owners to take their vehicles, to nearest Dealership, with prior appointment, to carry out the repair or contact us at toll free no 1800 209 7979