TATA MOTORS

TATA MOTORS

(TATAMOTORS)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tata Motors : Tiago now being offered with standard safety features across variants

05/24/2019 | 09:38am EDT

24 May, 2019



Tata Motors today announced that their best-selling hatchback - the Tata Tiago will be offered with a range of standard safety features across all its variants. Introduced at a starting price of INR. 4.40 lakhs(ex-showroom Delhi), the car will be equipped with features such as Dual Airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Corner Stability Control (CSC), and Rear Parking Sensors.

Additionally, the Company has decided to make provisions for alerts with regards to over-speeding and wearing of seat belts for both driver and passenger on the car. Furthermore, the Tiago range will also come equipped with seat belts with pretensioners and load limiters. The new dispatches of the vehicles are underway and will be available at the nearest Tata Motors' showrooms for the customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. SN Barman - Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said,'There is a rising trend among car buyers of prioritising safety features while making their purchase. We, at Tata Motors, lay immense emphasis on the presence of safety features in our vehicles. With the Tiago range getting the standard safety upgrade, we remain committed in our vision of building safe vehicles for India. The Tiago was our first product sporting the IMPACT design language which received a brilliant response from the market and with this upgrade, I am sure the brand will stay on top of the consideration set of prospective car buyers.'

Launched in April 2016, the Tata Tiago was integral to the Company's Turnaround strategy. The brand's success has led to the addition of multiple variants and brand extensions, which have be much appreciated by the customers.

To know more about the Tiago, please tune to: https://www.tatatiago.com/

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 109 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 13:37:04 UTC
