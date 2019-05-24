Tata Motors : Tiago now being offered with standard safety features across variants

24 May, 2019







Tata Motors today announced that their best-selling hatchback - the Tata Tiago will be offered with a range of standard safety features across all its variants. Introduced at a starting price of INR. 4.40 lakhs(ex-showroom Delhi), the car will be equipped with features such as Dual Airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Corner Stability Control (CSC), and Rear Parking Sensors.

Additionally, the Company has decided to make provisions for alerts with regards to over-speeding and wearing of seat belts for both driver and passenger on the car. Furthermore, the Tiago range will also come equipped with seat belts with pretensioners and load limiters. The new dispatches of the vehicles are underway and will be available at the nearest Tata Motors' showrooms for the customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. SN Barman - Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said,'There is a rising trend among car buyers of prioritising safety features while making their purchase. We, at Tata Motors, lay immense emphasis on the presence of safety features in our vehicles. With the Tiago range getting the standard safety upgrade, we remain committed in our vision of building safe vehicles for India. The Tiago was our first product sporting the IMPACT design language which received a brilliant response from the market and with this upgrade, I am sure the brand will stay on top of the consideration set of prospective car buyers.'

Launched in April 2016, the Tata Tiago was integral to the Company's Turnaround strategy. The brand's success has led to the addition of multiple variants and brand extensions, which have be much appreciated by the customers.

To know more about the Tiago, please tune to: https://www.tatatiago.com/

