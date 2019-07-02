Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Tata Motors    TATAMOTORS   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS

(TATAMOTORS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tata Motors : celebrates 10,000 customers for its flagship SUV- Harrier, launches dual tone color options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 01:53am EDT

2 July, 2019

Tata Motors today announced that it has crossed 10,000 customers for its flagship SUV- Harrier since its launch in January 2019. As part of the celebrations, the company launched dual tone colour options on the Harrier.

The dual tone options will be available in two colours Calisto Copper and Orcus White on top-of-the-line XZ variant. The stunning black contrast roof will further enhance the appeal for Harrier, which is already appreciated for its unmistakable road presence. The Harrier range starts at 12.99 Lakhs and the dual tone options will be priced at 16.76 Lakhs ex-showroom Delhi

Commenting on the introduction of the dual tone options, Mr. Sibendra Barman - Vice President, Sales Marketing and Customer Support, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, 'Harrier has made waves in the market ever since it was showcased in the Auto Expo 2018 as the H5X concept and subsequently launched in January 2019. Overwhelmed by the response received, we are extremely delighted to offer the Harrier in dual tone color options. This is in line with our continuous endeavor to excite and wow our customers with cars that deliver stunning design and exhilarating performance. With the launch of the dual-tone color options, we are confident that Harrier's desirability will rise further to a whole new level.'

Harrier, built on the OMEGARC derived from Land Rover's legendary D8 platform, is the perfect combination of stunning design and performance. Powered by cutting-edge Kryotec 2.0 Diesel engine and Advanced Terrain Response Modes, Harrier assures an exhilarating performance on the toughest of terrains.

To know more, one can visit the nearest Tata Motors showroom or the website https://harrier.tatamotors.com.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 109 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 05:52:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA MOTORS
01:53aTATA MOTORS : celebrates 10,000 customers for its flagship SUV- Harrier, launche..
PU
07/01Electric cars grab almost half of sales in oil-producing Norway
RE
07/01TATA MOTORS : domestic sales registered 49,073 units in June 2019
PU
06/29TATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover to build electric cars at UK factory
RE
06/26TATA MOTORS : Altroz premium hatchbacks teaser images hits the official website
AQ
06/25TATA MOTORS : conducted the fourth edition of 'TechFest' and 'SkillFest' program..
AQ
06/25UK car industry warns next PM against 'seismic' no-deal Brexit
RE
06/25TATA MOTORS : conducted the fourth edition of ‘TechFest' and ‘SkillF..
PU
06/24TATA MOTORS : Jammu and Kashmir to Soon Add 30 Electric Buses in Srinagars Fleet
AQ
06/21TATA MOTORS : to supply 25 Tigor EVs to Janani Tours in Bengaluru
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 3 239 B
EBIT 2020 110 B
Net income 2020 61 341 M
Debt 2020 615 B
Yield 2020 1,05%
P/E ratio 2020 9,32x
P/E ratio 2021 6,81x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
EV / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 532 B
Chart TATA MOTORS
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 211  INR
Last Close Price 168  INR
Spread / Highest target 177%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Satish Balkrishna Borwankar Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS-2.72%7 396
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.23%202 277
VOLKSWAGEN7.98%85 489
DAIMLER AG6.32%59 530
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.84%54 651
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About