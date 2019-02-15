Log in
TATA MOTORS

News 
Tata Motors : celebrates 2-lakh sales milestone of its most loved hatchback, the Tata Tiago in India

02/15/2019 | 12:52am EST

15 February, 2019



Adding another feather to its hat, Tata Motors today announced the completion of 2 lakh unit sales of its most successful hatchback - The Tiago, in the Indian market. Launched in April 2016, the Tiago was the first product under the multi-award-winning IMPACT Design philosophy and has been winning the hearts of its customers with its dynamic features, bold stance and fluid design.

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Mayank Pareek - President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said 'The Tata Tiago is a testimony to the strong connect we have established with our customers by offering best in class features at a great value proposition. The Tiago continues to be one of the few models in the hatchback segment that is still registering positive growth despite being in its third year of production. With 18 renowned accolades, the Tiago is the country's most awarded compact hatchback. I would like to express my gratitude to all the customers who have contributed to this milestone. We are confident that the Tiago will continue to win the hearts of customers across India and thrive as a successful offering in the hatchback segment.'

In a short span of 2 years and keeping in mind customer demand, the Tiago family has grown from strength to strength and has witnessed the introduction in several avatars. The year 2017 witnessed the introduction of not one but 2 AMT variants - the XZA and the XTA along with the launch of a special festive edition - The Tiago Wizz. Following the overwhelming response, the year 2018 saw the introduction the Tiago NRG - the Urban Toughroader from the Company, a performance version of the car along with JT Special Vehicles (JTSV),a 50:50 Joint Venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives - the Tiago JTP and the addition of a new top of the line variant - Tiago XZ+.

Keeping up with the ongoing trend and reaching out to its customers in an innovative way, the Company recently released a music video titled 'Apni Hatchback'. Released across Tata Motors' digital platforms, the music video leverages the growing acceptance and popularity of the rap music culture in the country and is an ode to the Tata Tiago community. Looking at the pace at which 'Indie Hip Hop' is cutting through the clutter of Bollywood among the audience, 'Apni Hatchback' is a testament to Tata Motors' ability and efforts in catching the pulse of the audience.

With inputs from the Pune, UK and Italy design studios, the TIAGO flaunts an appealing exterior design that emphasizes the compact look and sharp design. The interiors have been crafted with utmost precision for a premium feel. With over 20 utility spaces, it is also a very feature-rich offering in its segment. Available in petrol and diesel variants with two new engines - Revotron 1.2L (petrol engine) and Revotorq 1.05L (diesel engine), Tiago's engines have been designed and are programmed to deliver superior fuel economy and a peppy driving experience with a segment-first feature, the Multi-drive mode - City and Eco - making it equivalent to offering two engines in one.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 109 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 05:51:05 UTC
