Tata Motors : celebrates the roll-out of its 1500th GS800 Safari Storme for the Indian Army

25 August, 2018

Dr. Subhash Bhamre - MoS, Defence, Government of India, Mr. Vernon Noronha - Head Defence & Government Business, Tata Motors, Mr. Rajesh Khatri - Head Operations, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors and Mr. Satish Borwankar - COO & ED, Tata Motors flagging off the 1500th Tata GS800 Safari Storme for the Indian Army.











Reiterating its commitment to 'Make in India, Tata Motors today celebrates the milestone of rolling out the 1500th GS800 (General Service 800) Safari Storme 4×4 for the Indian Armed Forces. The vehicle was rolled out with a ceremonial flag off by Dr. Subhash Bhamre, MoS, Defence, Government of India along with Mr. Vernon Noronha, Vice President, Defence & Government Business, Tata Motors, at its Pune facility. The company bagged the order to supply 3192 units of Safari Storme to Indian Armed forces and have successfully delivered 1300+ vehicles.

The Safari Storme GS800 is indigenously designed to meet the requirements of the Indian Army with a contemporary, highly reliable and sturdier Diesel SUV with robust features, and a minimum payload capacity of 800 kgs. The vehicle has undergone a total rigorous trial duration of fifteen months in varied terrains across the country, demonstrating its supreme performance, with a capability of coping with on-road or off-road terrains. Offering 60% higher payload, over 70% higher power and over 200% higher torque, this vehicle has been customized to endure severely rugged operational conditions ranging from high-altitude drives, traversing snow-bound regions, crossing deserts to the marshy lands.

Commenting on the successful roll-out of the 1500th Tata GS800 Safari Storme, Mr. Vernon Noronha, Vice President, Defence & Government Business, Tata Motors Limited said, 'We, at Tata Motors, take immense pride to roll-out the 1500th GS800 Safari Storme of the 3192 order for the Indian Army. This modern SUV - Tata GS800 is specially customized to meet the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. The continued faith bestowed by the country's security forces in Tata Motors is a reflection of our pedigree & aspiration to serve the nations challenging requirements on the front lines. The milestone of rolling out the 1500th Safari Storme is the result of the absolute dedication of our workforce, while reiterating our commitment to support Government's 'Make in India' initiative.'

The Tata GS800 Safari Storme is a fully loaded vehicle packed with special features such as ABS, recovery hooks, jerry can and fog lamps to suit army requirement during missions. Being a low maintenance vehicle, it comes with bucket seats, mobile charging point, Air Conditioning (AC), heating, demisting, power windows and ample space inside the cabin to accommodate six crew members comfortably.

Tata Motors has been serving the country's off-road defence and security forces, since 1958 having supplied over 1.5 lakh vehicles to the Indian Military and Paramilitary forces, so far. The company offers products and services that not only meet the needs of the domestic market, but are also positioned to meet most stringent requirements across the world.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 109 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.