Tata Motors : delivers six women-friendly 9m Ultra Midi buses to PMPML

02/09/2019 | 09:25am EST

9 February, 2019

Key highlights:

  • Built on the new ULTRA platform from Tata Motors
  • Designed with Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) technology to reduce driver fatigue
  • Equipped with CCTV cameras and Intelligence Transport Systems (ITS), Fire Detection and suppression system features
  • Powered with new generation Telematics for efficient and user friendly vehicle maintenance and tracking

Continuing with its commitment to revolutionize public transportation, Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle player today announced the delivery of six women friendly Tata Ultra 9m Diesel Midi buses to the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). Built on the new ULTRA platform, these buses meet requirements of every stakeholder - Driver, Passenger and Operator.

The Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) technology provides superior experience for the drivers enabling them to operate without fatigue. To ensure the safety and security of women commuters, the bus is equipped with best-in-class features such as Fire Detection & Suppression System (FDSS). The CCTV cameras providing an Intelligence Transport Systems (ITS) for public information in addition to the electronic destination display boards supported via GPS. With an inbuilt telematics system, the vehicle empowers State Transport Units (STUs) with a more connected experience, thereby, increasing operational efficiency and providing user friendly vehicle maintenance and tracking.

These buses are specially built and customized for women commuters under the Tejaswani scheme of the Government of Maharashtra. Tata Motors will be delivering the remaining 27 buses out of total 33 buses order by March 2019, in a phased manner.

About Tata Motors:

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 109 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 09 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2019 14:24:04 UTC
