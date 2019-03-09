Log in
03/08
181.2 INR   -4.28%
TATA MOTORS : global wholesales at 110,262 in February 2019
PU
03/08TATA MOTORS : wins at Asia Sustainability Reporting AwardsPress kit
AQ
03/07TATA MOTORS : wins at Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards
PU
Tata Motors : global wholesales at 110,262 in February 2019

0
03/09/2019 | 03:10am EST

9 March, 2019

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in February 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 110,262 nos., lower by 9%, as compared to February 2018.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in February 2019 were at 84,512 nos., lower by 9% over February 2018.

Global wholesales of all Passenger Vehicles in February 2019 were at 67,964 nos., lower by 9%, compared to February 2018.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 49,695 vehicles (*JLR number for February 2019 includes CJLR volumes of 2,561 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 14,926 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 34,769 vehicles.

*CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 09 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2019 08:09:04 UTC
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 3 092 B
EBIT 2019 42 172 M
Net income 2019 -243 863 M
Debt 2019 641 B
Yield 2019 0,66%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,67
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 570 B
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Satish Balkrishna Borwankar Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS4.92%8 140
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.68%193 352
VOLKSWAGEN5.86%85 433
DAIMLER AG9.08%60 466
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.72%53 617
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.07%53 216
