Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Tata Motors    TATAMOTORS   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS (TATAMOTORS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tata Motors : global wholesales at 92,639 in July 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 08:45am CEST

11 August, 2018

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in July 2018, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 92,639 nos., lower by 5%, as compared to July 2017.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in July 2018 were at 40,443 nos., higher by 29%, over July 2017.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in July 2018 were at 52,196 nos., lower by 22%, compared to July 2017.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 35,007 vehicles (*JLR number for July 2018 includes CJLR volumes of 4,076 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 12,427 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 22,580 vehicles.

*CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 11 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2018 06:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA MOTORS
08:45aTATA MOTORS : global wholesales at 92,639 in July 2018
PU
08/10ULCCS gets new CEO
AQ
08/10TATA MOTORS' : Sanand facility reaches 100% capacity utilization to meet growing..
AQ
08/09TATA MOTORS : releases its Annual CSR Report FY 2017-18Press kit
AQ
08/08TATA MOTORS : Nexon sets the bar for Safety in India; Achieves the highest adult..
AQ
08/08TATA MOTORS : Nexon gets 4-star rating in ncap crash test
AQ
08/08TATA MOTORS : Nexon gets 4-star rating from gncap
AQ
08/08TATA MOTORS : Nano plant is now riding big on hatchbacks
AQ
08/07TATA MOTORS : Nexon sets the bar for Safety in India
PU
08/07TATA MOTORS' : Sanand Facility Reaches 100% Capacity Utilization to Meet Growing..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Tata Motors Limited (TTM) CEO Guenter Butschek on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings .. 
07/31Tata Motors Limited 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31EV Company News For The Month Of July 2018 
07/31Tata Motors reports Q1 results 
07/19European auto sector shows strength in June 
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 3 252 B
EBIT 2019 132 B
Net income 2019 79 652 M
Debt 2019 411 B
Yield 2019 0,46%
P/E ratio 2019 10,23
P/E ratio 2020 7,28
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 817 B
Chart TATA MOTORS
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 368  INR
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Satish Balkrishna Borwankar Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS-42.02%11 823
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.78%207 545
VOLKSWAGEN-13.26%83 973
DAIMLER-19.21%72 356
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.74%62 875
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.19%55 887
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.