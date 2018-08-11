Tata Motors : global wholesales at 92,639 in July 2018

11 August, 2018
The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in July 2018, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 92,639 nos., lower by 5%, as compared to July 2017.
Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in July 2018 were at 40,443 nos., higher by 29%, over July 2017.
Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in July 2018 were at 52,196 nos., lower by 22%, compared to July 2017.
Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 35,007 vehicles (*JLR number for July 2018 includes CJLR volumes of 4,076 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 12,427 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 22,580 vehicles.
*CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR
