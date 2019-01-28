Tata Motors : in partnership with Nitol Motors launches the all-new Tata LPT 1212 light commercial vehicle in Bangladesh

28 January, 2019

Key dignitaries in the image, 2nd from right - Mr. Abdul Musabbir Ahmad, Managing Director, Nitol-Niloy Group, 3rd from right - Mr. Asif Shamim, Regional Manager, SAARC, International Business, Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, 4th from right - Mr. Tipu Munshi, Honorable Minister, Ministry of Commerce, People's Repubic of Bangladesh, 5th from right - Mr. Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Honorable Chairman of Nitol-Niloy Group and President, India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI)





Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, along with its authorized distributor Nitol Motors Ltd., today launched the all-new Tata LPT 1212 light commercial vehicle in Bangladesh. The vehicle has been designed for the modern commercial vehicle customer of Bangladesh, with superior performance and high load carrying capacity.

Tata LPT 1212

The Tata LPT 1212 is a perfect cargo transporting solution for the Bangladeshi customer in the light trucks category. The reliable 497 TCIC Common Rail Engine with proven engine life and reparability, optimally powers the truck. The Tata LPT 1212 is designed to deliver improved performance and better fuel efficiency with lower emissions, levels of noise and vibrations. The high performance engine is configured to deliver optimum power output at even lower RPMs enabling one to drive with lesser gearshifts while giving better fuel efficiency. The bigger clutch diameter of 330 mm allows easy engagement of gears leading to driving comfort and efficient power transmission. The high ground clearance of 245 mm makes it a perfect solution for transporting cargo over rough terrains. The loading capability of the truck is enhanced with the bigger tyre size (9X20 - 16 PR)

Speaking at the event, Mr. Abdul Matlub Ahmed, Chairman, Nitol Motors Ltd., said 'Our local expertise coupled with a robust dealer network across the country has been crucial to our success thus far. With our partner Tata Motors, we are confident about making a significant impact in the light truck segment with Tata LPT 1212 and thus winning a significant market share.'

Mr. Rudrarup Maitra, Head, International Business, Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors said, 'The much awaited Tata LPT 1212, has been specifically designed keeping in mind the unique local Bangladesh market loading requirements and duty cycle. With various product enhancements such as a powerful engine, high ground clearance, bigger clutch diameter and tyre size, this vehicle is the best choice for customers in this segment. We are confident of further strengthening our market leadership in Bangladesh with this launch.'

ABOUT NITOL MOTORS

Nitol Motors Pvt. Ltd., (NML), the flagship company of the Nitol-Niloy Group, has been a Tata Motors' partner since 1988. Today, it is the largest distributor of Tata Motors in Bangladesh, and the most dominant player in the country's commercial vehicle market with over 62 percent market share. NML offers customers the largest sales, service and spare parts network in the country.

ABOUT TATA MOTORS LIMITED

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 109 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.