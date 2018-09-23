Tata Motors : organised awareness rally to promote Health, Safety and Wellbeing in Lucknow

23 September, 2018

Tata Motors organized an awareness rally 'COME-ON LUCKNOW' promoting - Fitness for Life, Pollution Free Commuting, City Cleanliness and Safe Road Travel. As a part of this CSR initiative, Tata Motors organised a Walkathon, Cycling and a Cleanliness Drive for its employees in Lucknow, with an objective to promote road safety, city cleanliness and healthy lifestyle.

During the walk, Tata employees distributed leaflets to citizens and displayed placards emphasizing the fundamental traffic rules and highlighting the basic precautions a commuter must take while on the move. Another group of employees, participating in the cycle rally were encouraging Lucknowites to adopt healthier lifestyles. While the third group of employees along with the family members joined hands to clean certain parts of the city streets which are often found unclean.

As a part of the Tata Group Volunteering week, the event in Lucknow was led by Dr Rohit Kumar of Tata Motors Lucknow plant and had participation from other Tata companies such as TCS, Taj, Tata Sky, Trent, Tata Chemicals, Tata Capital, Voltas, Tata Steel, Titan, and Tata Trusts. The rally started and culminated at Taj Hotel and covered important landmarks of the city including Samta Mulak Chowk, 1090 Chowraha, Kalidas Marg and Governor House Crossing. This unique initiative saw an overwhelming participation of approx. 1000 employees and families coming together to spread awareness in the city. The event was jointly flagged off by SP Ravi in presence of Mr. Pramod Choudhary - Plant Head - Tata Motors Lucknow and Mr. Vikas Yadav - GM Taj Hotel, Lucknow.

SP Traffic Lucknow Mr Ravi Shankar Nim expressed his appreciation for the Tata Group for their efforts and their socially conscious attitude.

Mr. Pramod Choudhary, Plant Head - Tata Motors Lucknow said 'Tata Motors as a value-based organization, is passionate about people and is committed to achieving the highest standards in safety, health and well-being for all our stakeholders, in the environment that we operate in. As a responsible corporate, we've championed several projects and initiatives that have helped improve lives and created a positive impact in the community. Tata Motors awareness rallies 'COME-ON LUCKNOW' is a continuous effort to promote the safer, cleaner and healthier environment.'

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 109 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.