Tata Motors : rsquo; Sanand Plant Honoured with ‘GreenCo Star Performer Award' by CII Green Building Council

6 July, 2019

Mr. Neeraj Agarwal, Plant Head- Sanand (3rd from left) receiving CII's GreenCo Star Performer Award on behalf of Tata Motors' Sanand Plant along with members of Environment Team at CII's GreenCo Summit 2019 held at New Delhi.





In line with its vision and commitment to improve and protect environment as an integral way of doing business, Tata Motors has been a trendsetter in the country in creating sustainable value for all its stakeholders. Tata Motors' Sanand Plant has been honoured with the GreenCo Star Performer Award at the CII's GreenCo Summit 2019 held at New Delhi. This makes Tata Motors' Sanand the first plant in the four-wheeler sector to qualify and receive such a prestigious award.This is the second year in a row that Sanand Plant has been awarded by CII GreenCo for its green initiatives.

These Green Initiatives at the Tata Motors' Sanand Plant included increasing renewable energy consumption to 37% in FY18-19, reducing greenhouse gas emissions significantly, reducing water consumption per car, tree plantation activities, water conservation for communities through ground water recharging and desilting of the village ponds and 100% co-processing & Recycling of Hazardous waste.

This recognition is testimony to the perseverance of Tata Motors Sanand employees and of the leadership team which ensured actions for improvements resulting in getting a Star Performer Award in the first assessment.

