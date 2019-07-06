Log in
Tata Motors : rsquo; Sanand Plant Honoured with ‘GreenCo Star Performer Award' by CII Green Building Council

07/06/2019 | 08:48am EDT

6 July, 2019

  • Mr. Neeraj Agarwal, Plant Head- Sanand (3rd from left) receiving CII's GreenCo Star Performer Award on behalf of Tata Motors' Sanand Plant along with members of Environment Team at CII's GreenCo Summit 2019 held at New Delhi.


In line with its vision and commitment to improve and protect environment as an integral way of doing business, Tata Motors has been a trendsetter in the country in creating sustainable value for all its stakeholders. Tata Motors' Sanand Plant has been honoured with the GreenCo Star Performer Award at the CII's GreenCo Summit 2019 held at New Delhi. This makes Tata Motors' Sanand the first plant in the four-wheeler sector to qualify and receive such a prestigious award.This is the second year in a row that Sanand Plant has been awarded by CII GreenCo for its green initiatives.

These Green Initiatives at the Tata Motors' Sanand Plant included increasing renewable energy consumption to 37% in FY18-19, reducing greenhouse gas emissions significantly, reducing water consumption per car, tree plantation activities, water conservation for communities through ground water recharging and desilting of the village ponds and 100% co-processing & Recycling of Hazardous waste.

This recognition is testimony to the perseverance of Tata Motors Sanand employees and of the leadership team which ensured actions for improvements resulting in getting a Star Performer Award in the first assessment.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 109 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 06 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2019 12:47:05 UTC
