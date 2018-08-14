Tata Motors : strengthens ties with Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, launches 2nd batch of BTech in Manufacturing Technology, at Jamshedpur

14 August, 2018

Focus of this programme:

Develop industry-ready resources

Bring in latest knowledge and technology from academia

Build employees' functional expertise and prepare them for medium & long term competitiveness

Tata Motors steered into its second batch of BTech in Manufacturing Technology Programme, in partnership with Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani (BITS, Pilani). This batch, initiated at Jamshedpur, marks further strengthening of partnership with the University. Aligned with company's strategic objective, the programme aims at enhancing employees' technical skill at multiple levels in the organisation.

This programme has been customised for our employees to impart the knowledge & skill requisite for the Automotive Manufacturing Industry and includes subjects like Automobile Technology, Mechatronics, Automation, Manufacturing IOT, Industry 4.0 and many more. Our employees, enrolled for the 2nd batch of BTech programme will undergo comprehensive training that is designed in two parts - technical orientation delivered through classroom sessions, virtual labs and on-the-job training in state-of-the-art engineering, manufacturing & customer support facilities in Tata Motors. The course comprises 7 semesters spread over 3.5 year, which will culminate in a 6 month comprehensive Industrial Project. These employees will be mentored and guided by industry leaders and will also engage in practice sessions that entails significant business projects. Further to periodic assessment and on successful completion of the programme, a certificate will be awarded jointly by BITS, Pilani and Tata Motors Ltd.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Gajendra Chandel, Chief Human Resources Officer, Tata Motors, said' 'The success of Tata Motors is largely dependent on the skills and deep commitment of our employees. Hence, we at Tata Motors have always been at the forefront in creating the right set of talent pool for the automobile engineering and manufacturing industry. Through our partnership with BITS, Pilani we are able to push the boundaries of technical capabilities building of our employees, thus developing world-class technical talent at multiple levels of the organisation. With launch of yet another batch, the Industry-institutional partnership is strengthened further by Tata Motors, as we work on several such related projects that builds world class technical talent on one hand and faculties as well the eco system on the other. '

Mr. Ajoy Lall, Head Manufacturing - Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. 'It always gives a special feeling when programmes gets launched in Jamshedpur, the mother Plant. This is the second batch of BTech programme from BITS Pilani, now identified as an Institute of Eminence, in Jamshedpur. When industry and academia work in tandem to push the frontiers of knowledge coupled with real time applications, they become a powerful engine for innovation and value creation leading to win-win situation for all, the Customer, the employees, the organisation as well as the institute involved with it.'

Speaking on this occasion, Prof. B V Prasad, Incharge Work Integrated Learning Programme (Western India Region) BITS, Pilani said, 'We are extremely happy with this partnership with Tata Motors for these collaborative programmes. It is a mutually beneficial initiative which results in tremendous amount of knowledge sharing. We hope to continuously work towards supporting Tata Motors in creating a talent pool narrowing the skills-gap.'

Recognizing the scope to further strengthen its talent base, this partnership will involve Tata Motors' employees to further develop their skills. It will help the company to not only build its functional expertise and provide developmental opportunities for its employees, but also contribute to strengthening the industry readiness of the talent stepping out of campuses through curricula building, live projects and various engagement activities.

About BITS, Pilani:

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani is an all-India Institution declared as deemed to be university established under Section 3 of the UGC act. With campuses at Pilani, Dubai, Goa, and Hyderabad offering undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes, the Institute also is well known for its off-campus Work- Integrated Learning Programmes for employed professionals.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 109 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.