Tata Motors : wins at Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards

7 March, 2019







Tata Motors Ltd. has won Asia's Best Report Design at the 4th Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (ASRA) concluded in Singapore yesterday. ASRA recognises and honours sustainability reporting leaders in Asia and is the highest recognition for corporate reporting in the region.

Receiving the award, Mr.Satish Borwankar, Executive Director & COO of Tata Motors Ltd said, 'Sustainability is at the core of Tata businesses and at Tata Motors, we have been institutionalizing sustainable practices in every aspect of business and taken up benchmarking initiatives for value creation. We have accelerated the development of advance vehicles, aspiring to source 100% Renewable Energy (RE) for our operations, using available resources more efficiently & innovatively working on creating Value from Waste and building the socially responsible value chain.'

Senior business leaders from 13 countries turned up at the exclusive awards ceremony hosted by the British High Commissioner in Singapore H.E. Scott Wightman. The event was attended by dignitaries from diverse fields including academia, non-profit, embassies, trade associations and advocacy organisations.

A record 82 companies from 14 countries made it to the final round of the 2018 Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards across 17 categories.

The awards were presented by the Guest of Honour Jessica Cheam, managing editor of Eco-Business, The British High Commissioner H.E. Scott Wightman and special guests Dr Lawrence Loh, director of Corporate Governance, Institutions and Organisations at NUS Business School and Dr Wu Huijuan, Assistant Director, Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

An independent judging panel decides the awards following rigorous criteria. The judges sifted through nearly 400 entries to select the winners. The judging process involved three rounds of screening and evaluations to identify the very best in each award category. Finally, comprehensive due diligence was carried out to assess finalists' reputation among stakeholders, and the findings were considered to determine the winners.

About the Awards

The Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (ASRA) recognise and honour sustainability reporting leaders in Asia. The Awards celebrate best practices in sustainability reporting. The vision for ASRA is to become the most inspiring recognition for sustainability reporting excellence in Asia. The Awards are open to all types and sizes of private, public and non-profit organisations in all sectors which produce a sustainability report or an integrated report in Asia. An independent panel of distinguished judges evaluates the entries to select the winners. www.csrmatters.com

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 109 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.