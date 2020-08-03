General Announcement::Annual Report for the Financial Year 2019-20 and Notice convening the 75th Annual General Meeting

This is with further reference to our letters dated June 30, 2020 sc no. 16040 and July 22, 2020 sc no. 16059 and pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Annual Report (Integrated) of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20 alongwith Notice convening the 75th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on August 25, 2020 at 2.00 p.m. (IST) via two way video conferring/ other audio visual means. The Annual Report (Integrated) for the FY19-20 is also available on the Companys website at www.tatamotors.com.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.