Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Motors Limited    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Annual Report for the Financial Year 2019-20 and Notice convening the 75th Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 10:32am EDT
This is with further reference to our letters dated June 30, 2020 sc no. 16040 and July 22, 2020 sc no. 16059 and pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Annual Report (Integrated) of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20 alongwith Notice convening the 75th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on August 25, 2020 at 2.00 p.m. (IST) via two way video conferring/ other audio visual means. The Annual Report (Integrated) for the FY19-20 is also available on the Companys website at www.tatamotors.com.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 14:31:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
10:32aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Annual Report for the Financial Year 2019-20 and Notice ..
PU
09:52aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Subsidiarization of Companys Passenger Vehicles business..
PU
09:47aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting under the SEBI (L..
PU
09:37aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Extension of date for completion of the Conditions Prece..
PU
03:44aTATA MOTORS : Shareholding of Top Ten Shareholders – FY 2019-20
PU
08/01TATA MOTORS : Outcome of the Board meeting - Subsidiarization of Company's Passe..
PU
08/01TATA MOTORS : Extension of date for completion of the Conditions Precedents ment..
PU
07/31Tata warns of another loss at JLR as demand slow to pick up
RE
07/31Tata warns of another loss at JLR as demand slow to pick up
RE
07/31TATA MOTORS : Results for Quarter Ending 30th June 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 644 B 35 154 M 35 154 M
Net income 2020 -34 750 M -462 M -462 M
Net Debt 2020 690 B 9 170 M 9 170 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,8x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 369 B 4 931 M 4 912 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 81 090
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 112,07 INR
Last Close Price 104,70 INR
Spread / Highest target 233%
Spread / Average Target 7,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-43.44%4 571
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-19.41%162 736
VOLKSWAGEN AG-29.07%76 818
DAIMLER AG-24.25%47 335
BMW AG-25.21%41 896
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-18.55%41 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group