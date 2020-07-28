Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Motors Limited    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/27
101.7 INR   -1.98%
06:50aJaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss as CEO
RE
05:55aJaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss as CEO
RE
04:38aNifty, Sensex climb as U.S. stimulus hopes boost global sentiment
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 06:50am EDT
Thierry Bollore, CEO of Renault, reacts after French carmaker Renault's 2018 annual results presentation at their headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has picked ousted Renault boss Thierry Bollore as its next chief executive, with a mission to return Britain's biggest carmaker to profit after a big hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bollore took over at Renault in January 2019 after the fall of Carlos Ghosn, but was always viewed a close to the French carmaker's long-time boss and was pushed out in October when it looked for a fresh start.

Bollore will take over at JLR on Sept. 10, replacing Ralf Speth, whose tenure ends after more than 10 years.

"It will be my privilege to lead this fantastic company through what continues to be the most testing time of our generation," Bollore said in a statement on Tuesday.

JLR was hit this year first by disruption to sales in China and then by lockdowns across Europe and North America as the COVID-19 outbreak spread around the globe.

In 2019, it cut jobs to address tumbling diesel sales, which helped it return to profit. But as the pandemic struck, it slumped to a pretax loss of 422 million pounds ($543 million) for the year ended March 31, 2020.

The company has already taken steps to tackle the crisis, including agreeing a loan facility of around $700 million with lenders in China and further staff reductions.

It is also in talks with the British government over potential support, according to media reports.

Bollore takes over a business that built just over 500,000 cars in 2019/20. He faces a number of tasks, including how to handle the Jaguar brand, which underperforms the Land Rover marque, how quickly to electrify its lineup and a potential hit from Brexit if trade barriers are imposed.

JLR has a partnership with BMW on electrification and parent company Tata Motors recently recommitted to the company.

"Tata Group recognises and values Jaguar Land Rover's future potential highly," said JLR Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran earlier this month.

"That is why this company is central to our global automotive presence - a presence that we intend to develop for years to come."

By Costas Pitas
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.22% 59.9 Delayed Quote.-18.31%
BOLLORÉ SE -2.43% 2.89 Real-time Quote.-23.86%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.24% 0.91064 Delayed Quote.7.69%
RENAULT -0.65% 24.985 Real-time Quote.-40.27%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 2.29% 2206.8 End-of-day quote.2.09%
TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED 0.00% 408.45 End-of-day quote.27.10%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -1.98% 101.7 End-of-day quote.-45.06%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 1.97% 352.85 End-of-day quote.-25.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur TATA MOTORS LIMITED
06:50aJaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss as CEO
RE
05:55aJaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss as CEO
RE
04:38aNifty, Sensex climb as U.S. stimulus hopes boost global sentiment
RE
07/27TATA MOTORS : donates 10 ICU beds to Lucknow's RML Hospital in COVID-19 fightPre..
AQ
07/22Nifty, Sensex end lower as earnings momentum stalls, virus cases spike
RE
07/17REDEMPTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER (CPS) : Ine155a14re3
PU
07/17TATA MOTORS : Independent Assurance Statement
PU
07/16TATA MOTORS : introduces Fleet Edge, next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet..
AQ
07/15India's auto sales to take 3-4 years to return to peak levels
RE
07/13TATA MOTORS : introduces Fleet Edge, next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 644 B 35 352 M 35 352 M
Net income 2020 -34 750 M -465 M -465 M
Net Debt 2020 690 B 9 222 M 9 222 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,5x
Yield 2020 0,17%
Capitalization 333 B 4 459 M 4 458 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 81 090
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 110,45 INR
Last Close Price 101,70 INR
Spread / Highest target 243%
Spread / Average Target 8,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-45.06%4 459
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.67%177 154
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.86%86 151
DAIMLER AG-18.84%50 445
BMW AG-18.31%45 401
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.00%45 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group