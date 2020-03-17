Log in
Jaguar plans to keep making cars at UK plants until at least end of week

03/17/2020 | 01:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker arrives at Jaguar Land Rover's Halewood Plant in Liverpool

Britain's biggest automaker Jaguar Land Rover plans to keep making vehicles at its domestic factories until at least the end of the week despite the impact from coronavirus which has shut many other car plants.

"All of our UK plants remain open and we plan to keep building cars until at least the end of the week subject to the ongoing supply of parts," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)

