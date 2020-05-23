Log in
TATA MOTORS LIMITED

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
Jaguar seeks state loan as coronavirus pandemic takes toll: Sky News

05/23/2020 | 09:19am EDT
Jaguar Land Rover unveils new Jaguar F-Type model during its world premiere in Munich

Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with the British government about a request for temporary state funding of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.22 billion), Sky News reported https://bit.ly/3gqvegi on Saturday.

The loan request had been lodged with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Sky News report said, citing a source close to Jaguar Land Rover, whose parent company is Tata Motors.

"The claim is inaccurate and speculative," Jaguar Land Rover said in an emailed statement to Reuters. The statement said the company was in "regular discussion with government on a whole range of matters and the content of our private discussions remains confidential."

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Additional Reporting by Aishwarya Nair. Editing by Jane Merriman)

