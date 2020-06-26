Log in
TATA MOTORS LIMITED

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
Redemption of Commercial Paper (CPs) – CP 545, ISIN: INE155A14RD5

06/26/2020 | 08:39am EDT

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Plot No.C/1, G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari Senior Manager

Listing Department

June 26, 2020 Sc.no. - 16037

Dear Sir,

Sub: Redemption of Commercial Paper (CPs)-CP 545, ISIN: INE155A14RD5

This is with reference to the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of CPs, we hereby certify that the redemption amount was paid on the abovementioned CP on the due date i.e. June 26, 2020.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 12:38:06 UTC
