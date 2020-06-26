National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Plot No.C/1, G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari Senior Manager
Listing Department
June 26, 2020 Sc.no. - 16037
Dear Sir,
Sub: Redemption of Commercial Paper (CPs)-CP 545, ISIN: INE155A14RD5
This is with reference to the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of CPs, we hereby certify that the redemption amount was paid on the abovementioned CP on the due date i.e. June 26, 2020.
This is for the information of the exchange and the members.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Motors Limited
Hoshang K Sethna Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 12:38:06 UTC