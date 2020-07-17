National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Plot No.C/1, G Block
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari
Senior Manager
Listing Department
July 16, 2020
Sc.no. - 16056
Dear Sir,
Sub: Redemption of Commercial Paper (CPs) - CP 546, ISIN: INE155A14RE3
This is with reference to the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of CPs, we hereby certify that the redemption amount was paid on the abovementioned CP on the due date i.e. July 16, 2020.
This is for the information of the exchange and the members.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Motors Limited
Hoshang K Sethna
Company Secretary
