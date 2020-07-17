Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Motors Limited    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Redemption of Commercial Paper (CPs) – CP 546, ISIN: INE155A14RE3

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 02:11am EDT

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari

Senior Manager

Listing Department

July 16, 2020

Sc.no. - 16056

Dear Sir,

Sub: Redemption of Commercial Paper (CPs) - CP 546, ISIN: INE155A14RE3

This is with reference to the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of CPs, we hereby certify that the redemption amount was paid on the abovementioned CP on the due date i.e. July 16, 2020.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 06:10:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
02:11aREDEMPTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER (CPS) : Ine155a14re3
PU
02:11aTATA MOTORS : Independent Assurance Statement
PU
07/16TATA MOTORS : introduces Fleet Edge, next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet..
AQ
07/15India's auto sales to take 3-4 years to return to peak levels
RE
07/13TATA MOTORS : introduces Fleet Edge, next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet..
AQ
07/13TATA MOTORS : introduces Fleet Edge, next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet..
PU
07/10TATA MOTORS : Press Release - Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY21
PU
07/10TATA MOTORS : global wholesales at 91,594 in Q1 FY21
PU
07/08DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Could Cut Up to 2,200 Jobs, UK Union Says
DJ
07/07DEUTSCHE POST : DHL to cut 2,200 UK workers at Jaguar Land Rover factories, unio..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 644 B 35 186 M 35 186 M
Net income 2020 -34 750 M -462 M -462 M
Net Debt 2020 690 B 9 178 M 9 178 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,6x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 338 B 4 506 M 4 504 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 81 090
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 109,65 INR
Last Close Price 103,00 INR
Spread / Highest target 239%
Spread / Average Target 6,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-44.35%4 506
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.98%176 876
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.80%83 305
DAIMLER AG-23.70%46 040
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-8.28%45 963
BMW AG-19.65%43 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group