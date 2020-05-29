Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Motors Limited    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Motors : Advance intimation of Board meeting date for considering the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 09:35am EDT

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

First Floor, New Trading Ring

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn : Mr Khushro A. Bulsara

Kind Attn:Mr Lokesh Bhandari

General Manager & Head - Listing

Senior Manager

Compliance & Legal Regulatory

Listing & Compliance

May 29, 2020

Sc No - 160

Dear Sirs,

Ref: ISIN: INE155A01022 - Ordinary Shares

IN9155A01020 - 'A' Ordinary Shares

Debt Securities on NSE & BSE

Sub: Advance intimation of Board meeting date for considering the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020

a. Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ['the said Regulations'], this is to inform you that as required under Regulation 33(3)(d) and Regulation 63 of the said Regulations, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, to consider, inter-alia,the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated), for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

  1. Further, we would like to inform you that as per the 'Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of insider Trading' pursuant to the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has intimated its 'designated persons' regarding the closure of the trading window from March 25, 2020 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Results are made public (both days inclusive) i.e. June 17, 2020.
  2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform that post announcement of the Financial Results to BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, the Company will on the same day have an Analyst call which would also be announced on the Company's website at www.tatamotors.com.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 13:34:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
09:35aTATA MOTORS : Advance intimation of Board meeting date for considering the Audit..
PU
05/27China's Chery Auto plans to sell cars in EU, United States - chairman
RE
05/26TATA MOTORS : After shortages, Britain opens new protective equipment supply lin..
RE
05/23JAGUAR SEEKS STATE LOAN AS CORONAVIR : Sky News
RE
05/23TATA MOTORS : Jaguar seeks state loan as coronavirus pandemic takes toll - Sky N..
RE
05/20TATA MOTORS : Intimation of outcome of Board constituted Committee Meeting held ..
PU
05/18TATA MOTORS : introduces 'Keys to Safety'; A package of offers for safe and conv..
AQ
05/15TATA MOTORS : Intimation of Board constituted Committee Meeting, proposed to be ..
PU
05/13TATA MOTORS : restarts operations at selected plants and dealerships; Introduces..
AQ
05/08TATA MOTORS : Withdrawal of Issue of Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures aggreg..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 644 B 34 974 M 34 974 M
Net income 2020 -34 750 M -460 M -460 M
Net Debt 2020 690 B 9 123 M 9 123 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,31x
Yield 2020 0,19%
Capitalization 287 B 3 789 M 3 793 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 81 090
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 125,23 INR
Last Close Price 86,85 INR
Spread / Highest target 302%
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-53.08%3 786
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.61%179 157
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.14%79 796
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-6.49%46 476
DAIMLER AG-29.01%41 457
BMW AG-26.17%38 604
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group