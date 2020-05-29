Tata Motors : Advance intimation of Board meeting date for considering the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020

|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
|
First Floor, New Trading Ring
|
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
|
Rotunda Building, P J Towers
|
Plot No.C/1, G Block
|
Dalal Street, Fort
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
|
Kind Attn : Mr Khushro A. Bulsara
|
Kind Attn:Mr Lokesh Bhandari
|
General Manager & Head - Listing
|
Senior Manager
|
Compliance & Legal Regulatory
|
Listing & Compliance
|
May 29, 2020
|
|
Sc No - 160
|
Dear Sirs,
Ref: ISIN: INE155A01022 - Ordinary Shares
IN9155A01020 - 'A' Ordinary Shares
Debt Securities on NSE & BSE
Sub: Advance intimation of Board meeting date for considering the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020
a. Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ['the said Regulations'], this is to inform you that as required under Regulation 33(3)(d) and Regulation 63 of the said Regulations, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, to consider, inter-alia,the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated), for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.
-
Further, we would like to inform you that as per the 'Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of insider Trading' pursuant to the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has intimated its 'designated persons' regarding the closure of the trading window from March 25, 2020 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said Results are made public (both days inclusive) i.e. June 17, 2020.
-
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform that post announcement of the Financial Results to BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, the Company will on the same day have an Analyst call which would also be announced on the Company's website at www.tatamotors.com.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Motors Limited
Hoshang K Sethna
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 13:34:09 UTC