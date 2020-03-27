Tata Motors : Announcement

27 March, 2020

Key highlights:

Tata Motors Ltd (TML) Board approves plan to subsidiarize TML's Passenger Vehicles (PV) including Electric Vehicles (EV) business into a separate subsidiary through a scheme of arrangement

This shall help provide differentiated focus for the PV and CV businesses and help each of them realise their potential

This decision is a first step in our plans to secure mutually beneficial strategic alliances for the domestic PV business and help secure its long-term viability

Shailesh Chandra, President EV and Corporate Strategy, is appointed President PV business including EV business with effect from April 1, 2020

Mayank Pareek, will be superannuating from Tata Motors at the end of February 2021.

TML Board has in-principle approved to subsidiarize TML's PV business (including EV) by transferring relevant assets, IPs and employees directly relatable to the PV business for it to be fully functional on a standalone basis through a slump sale. However, certain shared services and central functions will be retained at TML to deliver cost efficiencies for the entire group. The proposed transfer shall be implemented through a scheme of arrangement, which will be tabled for approval to the TML Board over the next few weeks. Implementation of the scheme will be subject to regulatory and statutory approvals as applicable, including approval of shareholders and creditors. We expect the transfer process to be completed in the next one year.

The Passenger Vehicle business landscape is seeing rapid transformation in the form of tightening emission norms, push towards electrification, enhanced disruptions from autonomous and connected technologies. Additionally, India continues to remain an attractive market for global OEMs while the aspiration levels of the Indian consumer continue to rise requiring stepped up investments in contemporary products in a competitive market.

Over the last few years, TML's PV business has implemented a strong turnaround and has earned its right to grow by launching a slew of successful products like the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Hexa, Harrier and most recently the Altroz and Nexon EV. A fully refreshed BSVI ready product portfolio based on the Impact 2.0 design philosophy, consistently improving NPS scores, improved retail market shares and an exciting entry into the EV space coupled with improved profitability makes the business ready to realise its potential.

However, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 virus increases the challenges faced by the business. In this situation our first priority is to secure the health and safety of our people while continuing to serve our customers and securing the viability of our ecosystem. Additionally, in sync with our strategy to 'Win Sustainably' we will take decisive steps to strengthen our business over the long-term. A move towards subsidiarization of the PV business is the first step in securing mutually beneficial strategic alliances that provide access to products, architectures, powertrains, new age technologies and capital.

Along with this move, we are also pleased to announce the appointment of Shailesh Chandra, President EV and Corporate Strategy as President PV business including EV with effect from April 1, 2020. He will be assuming responsibility for the PV business from Mayank Pareek. Shailesh's appointment at the start of the new financial year gives him the opportunity to shape the organization as we ready it to operate as a subsidiary once the necessary approvals are in place. Shailesh and Mayank will work on transition over the next few weeks and Mayank will be superannuating from Tata Motors at the end of February 2021. We would like to thank Mayank for his contributions in getting TML PV business back on track to 'Win Sustainably' and wish him well for the future.

