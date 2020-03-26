Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Motors Limited    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Motors : Coronavirus to cut UK car output by over 15%, more if crisis lasts months - trade body

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 08:21pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brighton

The coronavirus outbreak will cut British car output by more than 15% this year and the drop could be even bigger if closed factories have to stay shut for months, an industry body said on Friday, urging the government to do more.

The sector, Britain's biggest exporter of goods, employs more than 800,000 people with Jaguar Land Rover and Nissan building over half of the country's cars at factories in central and northern England.

The outbreak has closed plants and it remains unclear when they will be able to open as the government scrambles to limit the pandemic.

Full-year output was already expected to dip slightly to 1.27 million this year but will now fall to 1.06 million, assuming Britain secures a zero-tariff deal with the EU due to kick in on Jan. 1, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

"The impact could be far more severe if the crisis, and therefore shutdowns, were to last for months instead of weeks," it said.

"If we?re to keep this sector alive and in a position to help Britain get back on its feet, we urgently need funding to be released, additional measures to ease pressure on cashflow and clarity on how employment support measures will work," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

Automakers hope to make up for some of the lost demand depending on how quickly they can resume operations. Output in the first two months of the year is down an annual 1.5%.

Britain's manufacturers have also been hit with Brexit uncertainty and, like the industry elsewhere, have had to rapidly adapt to falling diesel sales, electrification, stricter emissions rules and invest in autonomous technology.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on firms to help fight the virus with the likes of Ford involved in a consortium to produce medical ventilators.

"The entire industry stands ready to help the national effort, from production of essential medical equipment, to sustaining delivery of essential supplies, providing and maintaining emergency services vehicles and transporting key workers," said Hawes.

(Editing by Stephen Addison)

By Costas Pitas
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.38% 366.8 End-of-day quote.-2.68%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED -1.58% 68.6 End-of-day quote.-2.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
08:21pTATA MOTORS : Coronavirus to cut UK car output by over 15%, more if crisis lasts..
RE
03/23Automakers in India halt production due to coronavirus
RE
03/23Coronavirus threatens retail jobs, Indian retailers see revenue hit
RE
03/20CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN TO CUT EUROPE, : IHS Markit
RE
03/19TATA MOTORS : JLR to suspend production at UK manufacturing facilities from next..
RE
03/19Carmakers suspend European production over coronavirus
RE
03/18Carmakers suspend European production in face of coronavirus crisis
RE
03/18TATA MOTORS : Lucknow plant on track to achieve 100% renewable energy sourcing f..
AQ
03/18TATA MOTORS : JLR to suspend production at Nitra site from Friday on virus conce..
RE
03/17Jaguar plans to keep making cars at UK plants until at least end of week
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 2 865 B
EBIT 2020 68 918 M
Net income 2020 3 876 M
Debt 2020 710 B
Yield 2020 0,21%
P/E ratio 2020 60,9x
P/E ratio 2021 6,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,29x
Capitalization 234 B
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 181,73  INR
Last Close Price 70,80  INR
Spread / Highest target 557%
Spread / Average Target 157%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-2.00%3 052
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.19%172 406
VOLKSWAGEN AG-34.82%65 124
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.00%40 159
DAIMLER AG-39.71%34 504
BMW AG-36.08%32 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group