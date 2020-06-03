Tata Motors : Disclosure on Material Impact of COVID–19 Pandemic on Tata Motors Group Operations

BSE Limited

First Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara General Manager & Head

Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory

June 2, 2020

Sc no- 16016

Listing Compliance Department National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari Senior Manager

Listing & Compliance

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure on Material Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Tata Motors Group Operations

Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/84 dated May 20, 2020 and with reference to our letters no 15941 and 16001 dated March 6, 2020 and May 14, 2020 respectively, enclosed herewith is a disclosure on material impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Company under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the content of which is self-explanatory.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully, Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna Company Secretary

Encl: As attached

Update

TML:

- Resumed operations in all plants with Jamshedpur Plant, also getting approval on May 27, 2020 and started operations. - Our FIAPL JV plat at Ranjangaon has also resumed its operations - Employee safety is our topmost priority and safe environment is ensured; Dedicated teams, Health stewards are ensuring safe work environment at each location with calibrated start across all plants with limited and essential staff - 70% of the 3-S (Showroom, sales and service) outlets and 43% of the 1-S outlets opened for CV covering ~56% of the retail Market. For PV, 59% of the showrooms resumed operations covering 69% of the retail market. - 80% of Dealer workshops and Tata Authorized Service Stations(TASS) have commenced operations in CV and 69% workshops have started for PVs - Demand gradually starting to improve. - From Supply side, 90% of suppliers in CV have received permissions to commence, 80% have started operation and only ~60% have been able to start supplies. - From Supply side, 98% of suppliers in PV have received permission and also started operations. - As at March 31, 2020 the cash and cash equivalent of Rs 4.7K Cr and the undrawn credit facility of Rs1.5KCr. - To further shore up the liquidity Company has issued Commercial papers of Rs 3.5K Cr and also raised Rs 1 K Cr through NCDs. JLR: - The company's joint-venture plant in Changshu (China) has been operational since March as vehicle sales recover there and customers return to showrooms following the easing of the lockdown. - Gradually resuming production at the Solihull and engine plants in the UK, the Slovakia plant, and contract assembly line in Austria. - Robust protocol and guidelines in place across the company to ensure effective social distancing, hygiene and health monitoring

-Employees encouraged to 'Stay safe. Be Kind. Stay Well.

- Encouraging recovery in China with all dealers now open.

- Most recently, about 36% of retailers worldwide are open and a further 39% are open but constrained, with UK dealers allowed to reopen the week of 1stJune 2020.

- Strong liquidity position of £5.6 billion with £3.7 billion of cash, financial deposits and £1.9 billion undrawn credit facility as at March 31, 2020.

- Continuously shoring up liquidity and raised GBP 220 Mn through local funding and working capital facilities.

Tata Motors Finance

- 240 offices/branches out of 270 have resumed operations.

- Has offered moratorium to eligible customers for March, April and May. As on today 75% of book is under moratorium.

- As of March 31, 2020, total Cash & equivalents (including liquid mutual fund and Bank Fixed deposits) stands at Rs. 2.6K Cr and unutilised lines at Rs. 3.3K Cr

- In last 60 days, Company has raised incremental liquidity of Rs 5.6K Cr by way of Commercial Papers and TLTRO

- Actively engaged with Banks/Investors to raise further liquidity including Partial Guarantee Scheme and Special Liquidity scheme as announced by Government of India. Current liquidity and ALM remains comfortable.

- To support our MSME customer base of more than 300K customers, company has applied to be registered with NCGT to extend credit guaranteed emergency working capital loans to eligible MSME customers to help tide the crisis.

Group Audited financials of Q4 FY20 and Outlook

-This is being presented to the Board on 15thJune 2020 and will be shared post Audit committee and Board approvals on 15thJune 2020