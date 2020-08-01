Log in
Tata Motors : Extension of date for completion of the Conditions Precedents mentioned in the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Tata Advanced Systems Limited ("TASL"/ "Transferee Company") for transfer of Defense Undertaking ("the Scheme")31/07

08/01/2020 | 09:42am EDT

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

First Floor, New Trading Ring

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn : Mr Khushro A. Bulsara

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari

General Manager & Head - Listing

Senior Manager -

Compliance & Legal Regulatory

Listing and Compliance

July 31, 2020

Sc- 16069

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Extension of date for completion of the Conditions Precedents mentioned in the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Tata Advanced Systems Limited ("TASL"/ "Transferee Company") for transfer of Defense Undertaking ("the Scheme")

This is with further reference to our letters dated May 3, 2018, May 21, 2019, June 27, 2019, June 28, 2019, July 30, 2019, December 17, 2019 and December 23, 2019 regarding the captioned Scheme.

This is to inform you that considering the practical amount of time required for completion of the Conditions Precedent mentioned in Clause 21(a) of the Scheme the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have, pursuant to Clause 21(b) of the Scheme, approved extension of the date of completion of the Conditions Precedent upto December 31, 2020.

This for the information of members and exchange.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 13:41:12 UTC
