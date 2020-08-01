Tata Motors : Extension of date for completion of the Conditions Precedents mentioned in the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Tata Advanced Systems Limited ("TASL"/ "Transferee Company") for transfer of Defense Undertaking ("the Scheme")31/07

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. First Floor, New Trading Ring Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Rotunda Building, P J Towers Plot No.C/1, G Block Dalal Street, Fort Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Kind Attn : Mr Khushro A. Bulsara Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari General Manager & Head - Listing Senior Manager - Compliance & Legal Regulatory Listing and Compliance July 31, 2020 Sc- 16069 Dear Sirs,

Sub: Extension of date for completion of the Conditions Precedents mentioned in the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Tata Advanced Systems Limited ("TASL"/ "Transferee Company") for transfer of Defense Undertaking ("the Scheme")

This is with further reference to our letters dated May 3, 2018, May 21, 2019, June 27, 2019, June 28, 2019, July 30, 2019, December 17, 2019 and December 23, 2019 regarding the captioned Scheme.

This is to inform you that considering the practical amount of time required for completion of the Conditions Precedent mentioned in Clause 21(a) of the Scheme the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have, pursuant to Clause 21(b) of the Scheme, approved extension of the date of completion of the Conditions Precedent upto December 31, 2020.

