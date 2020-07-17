Tata Motors : Independent Assurance Statement

Independent Assurance Statement

To the Directors and Management of Tata Motors Limited

st

st

∗

Tata Motors Limited (hereafter 'TML') commissioned TUV India Private Limited (TUVI) to conduct the independent external assurance of non-financial disclosures given in the TML's Annual Integrated Report (hereinafter 'the Report') for the period 1April 2019 to 31March 2020. The Report is based on the principles of IIRC Integrated Reporting () framework and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. This assurance engagement was conducted in accordance with AA1000AS (2008) (Type 2, Moderate Level). Remoteverification was conducted for all TML plants during May 2020.

Management's Responsibility

TML has developed the Report content and its management is responsible for identification of material topics and carrying out the process of collection, analysis and disclosure of the information presented in web-based and printed Reports, including website maintenance and its integrity. TML's management is also responsible for the accurate preparation of the Report in accordance with the criteria stated in the Framework and GRI standards in such a way that it is free of intended or unintended material misstatements.

Scope and Boundary

Review of the disclosures submitted by TML;

Quality of information;

Review of evidence (on sample basis) for identified non-financial indicators

The scope of work includes the assurance of non-financial disclosures as per the framework and GRI standards. In particular, the assurance engagement includes the following:

The reporting boundary are set out in the Report covering the sustainability disclosure performance of the TML encompassing TML India operations located at Pune, Jamshedpur, Lucknow, Sanand, Dharwad, and Pantnagar.

Limitations

TUVI did not perform any assurance of procedures on the prospective information, such as targets, expectations, and ambitions, disclosed in the Report. Consequently, TUVI draws no conclusion on the prospective information. During the assurance process, TUVI did not come across any limitation to the agreed scope of the assurance engagement. TUVI expressly disclaims of any liability or co- responsibility for any decision a person or entity would make based on this Assurance Statement.

Our Responsibility

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, onsite verification was prevented; and remote verification (via Microsoft Teams, web -based conference calls) was conducted.

1 |P a g e TÜV®

TUVI's responsibility in relation to this engagement is to perform a reasonable level of assurance and to express a conclusion based on the work performed. This engagement did not include an assessment of the adequacy or the effectiveness of TML's strategy or management of sustainability- related issues or sufficiency of the Report against GRI standards and framework, other than those mentioned in the scope of assurance. TUVI's responsibility regarding this verification is in accordance with the agreed scope of work which includes non-financial quantitative and qualitative