Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Motors Limited    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Motors : Independent Assurance Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 02:11am EDT

Sustainability Assurance Service

Independent Assurance Statement

To the Directors and Management of Tata Motors Limited

Tata Motors Limited (hereafter 'TML') commissioned TUV India Private Limited (TUVI) to conduct the independent external assurance of non-financial disclosures given in the TML's Annual Integrated Report (hereinafter 'the Report') for the period 1stApril 2019 to 31stMarch 2020. The Report is based on the principles of IIRC Integrated Reporting () framework and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. This assurance engagement was conducted in accordance with AA1000AS (2008) (Type 2, Moderate Level). Remoteverification was conducted for all TML plants during May 2020.

Management's Responsibility

TML has developed the Report content and its management is responsible for identification of material topics and carrying out the process of collection, analysis and disclosure of the information presented in web-based and printed Reports, including website maintenance and its integrity. TML's management is also responsible for the accurate preparation of the Report in accordance with the criteria stated in the Framework and GRI standards in such a way that it is free of intended or unintended material misstatements.

Scope and Boundary

The scope of work includes the assurance of non-financial disclosures as per the framework and GRI standards. In particular, the assurance engagement includes the following:
  • Review of the disclosures submitted by TML;
  • Quality of information;
  • Review of evidence (on sample basis) for identifiednon-financial indicators

The reporting boundary are set out in the Report covering the sustainability disclosure performance of the TML encompassing TML India operations located at Pune, Jamshedpur, Lucknow, Sanand, Dharwad, and Pantnagar.

Limitations

TUVI did not perform any assurance of procedures on the prospective information, such as targets, expectations, and ambitions, disclosed in the Report. Consequently, TUVI draws no conclusion on the prospective information. During the assurance process, TUVI did not come across any limitation to the agreed scope of the assurance engagement. TUVI expressly disclaims of any liability or co- responsibility for any decision a person or entity would make based on this Assurance Statement.

Our Responsibility

TUVI's responsibility in relation to this engagement is to perform a reasonable level of assurance and to express a conclusion based on the work performed. This engagement did not include an assessment of the adequacy or the effectiveness of TML's strategy or management of sustainability- related issues or sufficiency of the Report against GRI standards and framework, other than those mentioned in the scope of assurance. TUVI's responsibility regarding this verification is in accordance with the agreed scope of work which includes non-financial quantitative and qualitative
  • Due toCOVID-19 pandemic, onsite verification was prevented; and remote verification (via Microsoft Teams, web -based conference calls) was conducted.

1 |P a g e

TÜV®

Sustainability Assurance Service

information disclosed by TML. This assurance engagement is based on the assumption, that the data and information provided to us by TML are complete and true.

Verification Methodology

During the assurance engagement, TUVI adopted a risk-based approach, focusing on verification efforts with respect to disclosures. TUVI has verified the disclosures and assessed the robustness of the underlying data management system, information flows, and controls. In doing so:

  • TUVI examined and reviewed the documents, data and other information made available by TML fornon-financial disclosures;
  • TUVI conducted interviews with key representatives including data owners and decision- makers from different functions of TML during the remote verification;
  • TUVI reviewed the level of adherence to principles of Framework and GRI standards

Opportunities for Improvement

The following are the opportunities for improvement reported to TML however, they are generally consistent with the Management's objectives and programs.

  • TML may take steps to assess its emission targets following the"Science-Based Targets" methodology (Sectoral de-carbonization approach, or absolute-based targets, or economic approach);
  • TML may develop the internal application (App) - online platform fordisclosuresevaluation of TML supply chain and distribution network across all location;
  • TML can opt for the principles and requirement of ISO 46001:2019 - Water Efficiency Management standard; further TML may opt for zero waste to landfill verification;
  • TML may explore feasibility of injecting renewable electricity into grid in case there is excess electricity generation (for community) as CSR activity.

Our Conclusion

Based on the procedures performed and evidences obtained, in line with scope, boundary and limitations of assurance, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the non- financial data and information presented in the Report by TML has not complied, in all material respects, with GRI standards. Below reporting principles are verified

Stakeholder Inclusiveness: Stakeholder identification and engagement has been carried out by TML on a periodic basis to bring out key stakeholder concerns as material topics of significant stakeholders. In our view, the Report meets the requirements.

Sustainability Context: TML established the relationship between sustainability and organizational strategy within the Report, as well as the context in which disclosures are made. In our view, the Report meets the requirements with regards to the sustainability context.

Materiality: The Report fairly brings out the aspects and topics (disclosures), and its respective boundaries of the diverse operations of TML. In our view, the Report meets the requirements.

Responsiveness: TUVI believes that the responses to the material topics (disclosures) are fairly articulated in the Report. In our view, the Report meets the requirements.

Completeness: The Report has fairly disclosed the selected non-financial disclosures, as per GRI standards. In our view, the Report meets the requirements.

Reporting principles for defining report quality complies with the below requirements of the "GRI standards ".

Accuracy: The measurements for data, and bases for calculations, are adequately described, and can be replicated with similar results. The report indicates which data have been estimated, and the underlying assumptions and techniques used for the estimation, or where that information can be found.

Balance: The Report covers both favourable and unfavourable results and topics. The information in the Report is presented in a format that allows users to see positive and negative trends in performance on a year-to-year basis.

2 |P a g e

TÜV®

Sustainability Assurance Service

Clarity: The Report contains the level of information required by stakeholders, but avoids excessive and unnecessary detail. Stakeholders can find the specific information they want without unreasonable effort through tables of contents, maps, links, or other aids.

Comparability: The Report and its information can be compared on a year-to-year basis. Any significant variation between Reporting periods in the list of disclosures, length of reporting period, or information covered in the Report can be identified and explained.

Reliability: The scope and extent of external assurance is identified. Representation is available from the original data or information owners, attesting to its accuracy within acceptable margins of error.

Timeliness: Information in the Report has been disclosed while it is recent and relative during reporting period.

TUVI verified below disclosures given in the Report.

GRI 302: Energy

302-1 to 302-5

GRI 305: Emissions

305-1 to 305-7 and GHG Protocol Category 1,3,4, 6,7,8,11,13,14

GRI 307: Environmental Compliance

307-1

GRI 308: Supplier Environmental Assessment

308-1 to 308-2

GRI 401: Employment

401-1

GRI 402: Labor/Management Relations

402-1

GRI 403: Occupational Health and Safety

403-1 to 403-4

GRI 404: Training and Education

404-1

GRI 406: Non-discrimination

406-1

GRI 408: Child Labor

408-1

GRI 409: Forced or Compulsory Labor

409-1

GRI 413: Local Communities

413-1,413-2

GRI 415: Public Policy

415-1

GRI 416: Customer Health and Safety

416-1

Our Assurance Team and Independence

TUVI is an independent, neutral, third party providing sustainability assurance services, with qualified environmental and social expert. TUVI states its independence and impartiality and confirms that there is "No Conflict of Interest" with regard to this assurance engagement. In the reporting year, TUVI did not work with TML on any engagement that could compromise the independence or impartiality of our findings, conclusions, and recommendations. TUVI was not involved in the preparation of any content or data included in the Report, with the exception of this Assurance Statement. TUVI maintains complete impartiality towards any individuals interviewed during the assurance engagement.

For and on behalf of TUV India Private Limited

Manojkumar Borekar

Project Manager and Reviewer

Head - Sustainability Assurance Service

Date: 16/07/2020

Place: Mumbai, India

Project Reference No: 8117704465

www.tuv-nord.com/in

3 |P a g e

TÜV®

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 06:10:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
02:11aREDEMPTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER (CPS) : Ine155a14re3
PU
02:11aTATA MOTORS : Independent Assurance Statement
PU
07/16TATA MOTORS : introduces Fleet Edge, next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet..
AQ
07/15India's auto sales to take 3-4 years to return to peak levels
RE
07/13TATA MOTORS : introduces Fleet Edge, next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet..
AQ
07/13TATA MOTORS : introduces Fleet Edge, next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet..
PU
07/10TATA MOTORS : Press Release - Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY21
PU
07/10TATA MOTORS : global wholesales at 91,594 in Q1 FY21
PU
07/08DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Could Cut Up to 2,200 Jobs, UK Union Says
DJ
07/07DEUTSCHE POST : DHL to cut 2,200 UK workers at Jaguar Land Rover factories, unio..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 644 B 35 186 M 35 186 M
Net income 2020 -34 750 M -462 M -462 M
Net Debt 2020 690 B 9 178 M 9 178 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,6x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 338 B 4 506 M 4 504 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 81 090
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 109,65 INR
Last Close Price 103,00 INR
Spread / Highest target 239%
Spread / Average Target 6,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-44.35%4 506
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.98%176 876
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.80%83 305
DAIMLER AG-23.70%46 040
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-8.28%45 963
BMW AG-19.65%43 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group