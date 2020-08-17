Tata Motors : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meetings from August 17, 2020 to August 21, 2020

BSE Limited Listing Compliance Department First Floor, New Trading Ring National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051 Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari General Manager & Head Senior Manager Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory Listing & Compliance August 14, 2020 Sc no - 16083 Dear Sirs,

Re: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meetings from August 17, 2020 to August 21, 2020

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is the schedule of meetings with the Analyst / Institutional Investors from August 17, 2020 to August 21, 2020

Date Meetings Scheduled Type August 17, 2020 Aviva Investors Global Video meeting August 17, 2020 CI Investment Video meeting August 19, 2020 East Bridge Advisors Call August 20, 2020 Franklin Templeton Video meeting

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited