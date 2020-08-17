Log in
Tata Motors : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meetings from August 17, 2020 to August 21, 2020

08/17/2020 | 03:33am EDT

BSE Limited

Listing Compliance Department

First Floor, New Trading Ring

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Rotunda Building, P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari

General Manager & Head

Senior Manager

Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory

Listing & Compliance

August 14, 2020

Sc no - 16083

Dear Sirs,

Re: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meetings from August 17, 2020 to August 21, 2020

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is the schedule of meetings with the Analyst / Institutional Investors from August 17, 2020 to August 21, 2020

Date

Meetings Scheduled

Type

August 17, 2020

Aviva Investors Global

Video meeting

August 17, 2020

CI Investment

Video meeting

August 19, 2020

East Bridge Advisors

Call

August 20, 2020

Franklin Templeton

Video meeting

Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

HOSHANG KEKI SETHNA

Digitally signed by

HOSHANG KEKI SETHNA Date: 2020.08.14 17:41:29 +05'30'

Hoshang K Sethna Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:32:26 UTC
