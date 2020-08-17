Tata Motors : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meetings from August 17, 2020 to August 21, 2020
0
08/17/2020 | 03:33am EDT
BSE Limited
Listing Compliance Department
First Floor, New Trading Ring
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Rotunda Building, P J Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051
Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara
Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari
General Manager & Head
Senior Manager
Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory
Listing & Compliance
August 14, 2020
Sc no - 16083
Dear Sirs,
Re: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meetings from August 17, 2020 to August 21, 2020
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, given below is the schedule of meetings with the Analyst / Institutional Investors from August 17, 2020 to August 21, 2020
Date
Meetings Scheduled
Type
August 17, 2020
Aviva Investors Global
Video meeting
August 17, 2020
CI Investment
Video meeting
August 19, 2020
East Bridge Advisors
Call
August 20, 2020
Franklin Templeton
Video meeting
Please note that the above shall be subject to changes, if any.
This is for the information of the exchange and the members.
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:32:26 UTC