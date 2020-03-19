Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Motors Limited    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Motors : JLR to suspend production at UK manufacturing facilities from next week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 08:59pm EDT
A worker arrives at Jaguar Land Rover's Halewood Plant in Liverpool

Luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover said late on Thursday it would temporarily suspend production at its UK manufacturing facilities from next week to curb the coronavirus' spread.

The carmaker said it intends to resume production at the facilities in the week of April 20.

Jaguar Land Rover's manufacturing plants in Brazil and India are continuing their operations, the company said in an emailed statement.

The Tata Motors-owned carmaker said on Wednesday it would suspend production at its Slovakia-based Nitra plant from Friday due to the pandemic, which has so far infected 3,269 people in Britain and killed 144.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
08:59pTATA MOTORS : JLR to suspend production at UK manufacturing facilities from next..
RE
06:18aCarmakers suspend European production over coronavirus
RE
03/18Carmakers suspend European production in face of coronavirus crisis
RE
03/18TATA MOTORS : Lucknow plant on track to achieve 100% renewable energy sourcing f..
AQ
03/18TATA MOTORS : JLR to suspend production at Nitra site from Friday on virus conce..
RE
03/17Jaguar plans to keep making cars at UK plants until at least end of week
RE
03/13TATA MOTORS : announces the launch of 'Mega Safety Campaign'; Celebrates Nationa..
AQ
03/13TATA MOTORS : Harrier 2020 product details
AQ
03/13TATA MOTORS : announces the launch of ‘Mega Safety Campaign'
PU
03/11Coronavirus piles pressure on Europe's stricken auto industry
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 2 869 B
EBIT 2020 70 220 M
Net income 2020 5 359 M
Debt 2020 704 B
Yield 2020 0,20%
P/E ratio 2020 54,4x
P/E ratio 2021 5,89x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,28x
Capitalization 242 B
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 188,55  INR
Last Close Price 72,95  INR
Spread / Highest target 537%
Spread / Average Target 158%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-5.63%3 375
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.13%161 193
VOLKSWAGEN AG-50.52%51 937
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.79%36 458
BMW AG-46.49%27 504
DAIMLER AG-55.28%25 595
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group