Tata Motors : Outcome of the Board meeting - Subsidiarization of Company's Passenger Vehicles business including electric vehicle business ("PV Undertaking") by way of a slump sale effected through a Scheme of Arrangement

Sub: Outcome of the Board meeting - Subsidiarization of Company's Passenger Vehicles business including electric vehicle business ("PV Undertaking") by way of a slump sale effected through a Scheme of Arrangement

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR") and further to our letter dated March 27, 2020 vide Sc No. 15971, please be informed that pursuant to the provisions of Sections 230 to 232 and other relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors has, at its meeting held today, approved (subject to the requisite regulatory and other approvals) a Scheme of Arrangement between Tata Motors Limited ("the Company" or "Transferor Company") and TML Business Analytics Services Limited ("TBASL" or "Transferee Company") and their respective shareholders ("Schesme"), inter alia for:

Transfer of the PV Undertaking of the Company as a going concern, on a slump sale basis as defined under Section 2(42C) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, to the Transferee Company; and Reduction of Company's share capital without extinguishing or reducing its liability on any of its shares by writing down a portion of its securities premium account amounting to ₹ 11,173.59 crores, with a corresponding adjustment to the accumulated losses of the Company.

Upon the Scheme becoming effective, with effect from the Appointed Date, the name of the Transferee Company shall be changed to 'Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited'.

The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 for the proposed Scheme are annexed as Annexure A.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

