TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
Tata Motors : Outcome of the Board meeting - Subsidiarization of Company's Passenger Vehicles business including electric vehicle business ("PV Undertaking") by way of a slump sale effected through a Scheme of Arrangement

08/01/2020 | 09:47am EDT

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

First Floor, New Trading Ring

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari

General Manager & Head

Senior Manager

Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory

Listing & Compliance

July 31, 2020

Sc no. - 16071

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Outcome of the Board meeting - Subsidiarization of Company's Passenger Vehicles business including electric vehicle business ("PV Undertaking") by way of a slump sale effected through a Scheme of Arrangement

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR") and further to our letter dated March 27, 2020 vide Sc No. 15971, please be informed that pursuant to the provisions of Sections 230 to 232 and other relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors has, at its meeting held today, approved (subject to the requisite regulatory and other approvals) a Scheme of Arrangement between Tata Motors Limited ("the Company" or "Transferor Company") and TML Business Analytics Services Limited ("TBASL" or "Transferee Company") and their respective shareholders ("Schesme"), inter alia for:

  1. Transfer of the PV Undertaking of the Company as a going concern, on a slump sale basis as defined under Section 2(42C) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, to the Transferee Company; and
  2. Reduction of Company's share capital without extinguishing or reducing its liability on any of its shares by writing down a portion of its securities premium account amounting to 11,173.59 crores, with a corresponding adjustment to the accumulated losses of the Company.

Upon the Scheme becoming effective, with effect from the Appointed Date, the name of the Transferee Company shall be changed to 'Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited'.

The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 for the proposed Scheme are annexed as Annexure A.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully, Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna

Company Secretary

Encl: Annexure A

Annexure A

Details for the proposed Scheme:

Sr.

Particulars

Description

No.

1.

Amount and percentage of the

Revenue of Company's Passenger Vehicles Undertaking for FY

turnover or revenue or income and

2019-20 is 10,297 crores which is 4% of the consolidated

net worth contributed by such unit

turnover of the Company.

or division of the listed entity during

Net worth of Company's Passenger Vehicles Undertaking for FY

the last financial year

2019-20 is 8,109 crores which is 13% of the consolidated net

worth of the Company.

2.

Date on which the agreement for

The Scheme of Arrangement has been approved by the Board

sale has been entered into

of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. July 31,

2020, and will be effective upon approval of the same by the

Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai ("NCLT") and

upon satisfaction of all the conditions precedent.

3.

The expected date of completion of

The completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions

sale / disposal

precedent including shareholders' approval, approvals of the

Hon'ble NCLT, necessary clearances from Stock Exchanges and

SEBI and other approvals including consent of any Government

Authority, if required. We expect that the completion is likely to

take place by March 31, 2021.

4.

Consideration to be received from

The Company/TML ("Transferor Company") to transfer its 'PV

such sale / disposal

Undertaking" as a going concern, on a slump sale basis as

defined under Section 2(42C) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 to

Transferee Company for a lump sum consideration of 9,417

crores.

This consideration shall be settled by the Transferee Company

through issuance of 941,70,00,000 equity shares of the

Transferee Company of 10 each.

5.

Brief details of the buyer and

Transferee Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of TML

whether the buyer belongs to the

Business Services Limited (Formerly Concorde Motors (India)

promoter group / group companies.

Limited) and the Company, directly and indirectly, holds 100%

If yes, details thereof

equity interest in TML Business Services Limited and the

Transferee Company.

6.

Whether this transaction would fall

Yes. The transaction is a related party transaction and is on

within related party transactions? If

arm's length basis.

yes, whether the same is done at

"arm's length".

7.

Additional indicative disclosures to

In addition and as part of the said scheme of arrangement, the

be disclosed by the listed entity

Board of the Company also considered it prudent to approve

with respect to the scheme.

reduction of its share capital without extinguishing or reducing its

liability on any of its shares by writing down a portion of its

securities premium account amounting to 11,173.59 crores,

with a corresponding adjustment to the accumulated losses of

the Company.

The adjustment to the securities premium account does not

involve any financial outlay and will be effected without

extinguishing or reducing liability on any of its shares.

8.

a)

Name and areas of business of

Tata Motors Limited - Transferor Company

the entity(ies) forming part of the

The Transferor Company is engaged inter alia in the business of

arrangement, details in brief such

design, development, manufacturing and sale of a wide range of

as, size, turnover, etc.

commercial, passenger and electric vehicles and parts thereof

within India and abroad. In FY 2019-20, the Company, at a

consolidated level, had revenues of ₹261,068 crores with

EBIDTA of ₹21,870 crores.

TML Business Analytics Services Limited - Transferee

Company

The Transferee Company has been incorporated on April 4,

2020. The Transferee Company has completed all statutory

formalities under the Act for the commencement of business.

Presently, no business is being carried out by the Transferee

Company.

Upon the Scheme becoming effective, the name of the

Transferee Company shall be changed to 'Tata Motors

Passenger Vehicles Limited' with consequential changes in its

Objects clause in its Memorandum of Association pursuant to the

Scheme.

b)

Rationale for arrangement /

As a part of overall business reorganisation plan and in order to

Quantitative

and/or

qualitative

provide for the optimum running, growth and development of the

effect of restructurings

PV Undertaking, the Board of Directors deemed it desirable to

transfer the PV Undertaking to the Transferee Company. This

shall help in (a) providing differentiated focus for the said

passenger vehicle business and commercial vehicle business

and help each of them realise their potential; and (b) unlocking

business value and enhanced management focus and

operational flexibility in each of the businesses. Further, this

restructuring would facilitate mutually beneficial strategic

alliances for the PV Undertaking in the future.

As mentioned above, the scheme also provides for reduction of

its share capital without extinguishing or reducing its liability on

any of its shares by writing down a portion of its securities

premium account to the extent of 11,173.59 crores, with a

corresponding adjustment to the accumulated losses of the

Company.

The adjustment to the securities premium account does not

involve cash outflow and would not affect the ability or liquidity of

the Transferor Company to meet its obligations/ commitments.

c)

In case

of

cash consideration -

The consideration to be paid to the Company for the slump sale

amount

or otherwise

share

is 9,417 crores.

exchange ratio

The mode of settlement of consideration under the Scheme for

the transfer of Passenger Vehicles Undertaking would be

through issuance of 941,70,00,000 equity shares of the

Transferee Company of 10 each (i.e. fair value) to the

Company.

d)

Brief details of change in

There will be no change in the shareholding of the Company

shareholding pattern (if any) of

consequent to the proposed Scheme.

listed entity / all entities

The Transferee Company will settle the purchase consideration

through issuance of the equity shares as set out above.

e)

Details

of benefit,

if

any,

to the

Nil.

promoter/promoter

group/group

companies

from

such proposed

restructuring

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 13:46:13 UTC
