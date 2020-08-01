Tata Motors : Outcome of the Board meeting - Subsidiarization of Company's Passenger Vehicles business including electric vehicle business ("PV Undertaking") by way of a slump sale effected through a Scheme of Arrangement
0
08/01/2020 | 09:47am EDT
July 31, 2020
Sc no. - 16071
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Outcome of the Board meeting - Subsidiarization of Company's Passenger Vehicles business including electric vehicle business ("PV Undertaking") by way of a slump sale effected through a Scheme of Arrangement
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR") and further to our letter dated March 27, 2020 vide Sc No. 15971, please be informed that pursuant to the provisions of Sections 230 to 232 and other relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors has, at its meeting held today, approved (subject to the requisite regulatory and other approvals) a Scheme of Arrangement between Tata Motors Limited ("the Company" or "Transferor Company") and TML Business Analytics Services Limited ("TBASL" or "Transferee Company") and their respective shareholders ("Schesme"), inter alia for:
Transfer of the PV Undertaking of the Company as a going concern, on a slump sale basis as defined under Section 2(42C) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, to the Transferee Company; and
Reduction of Company's share capital without extinguishing or reducing its liability on any of its shares by writing down a portion of its securities premium account amounting to₹11,173.59 crores, with a corresponding adjustment to the accumulated losses of the Company.
Upon the Scheme becoming effective, with effect from the Appointed Date, the name of the Transferee Company shall be changed to 'Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited'.
The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 for the proposed Scheme are annexed as Annexure A.
This is for the information of the exchange and the members.
Yours faithfully, Tata Motors Limited
Hoshang K Sethna
Company Secretary
Encl: Annexure A
Annexure A
Details for the proposed Scheme:
Sr.
Particulars
Description
No.
1.
Amount and percentage of the
Revenue of Company's Passenger Vehicles Undertaking for FY
turnover or revenue or income and
2019-20 is ₹10,297 crores which is 4% of the consolidated
net worth contributed by such unit
turnover of the Company.
or division of the listed entity during
Net worth of Company's Passenger Vehicles Undertaking for FY
the last financial year
2019-20 is ₹8,109 crores which is 13% of the consolidated net
worth of the Company.
2.
Date on which the agreement for
The Scheme of Arrangement has been approved by the Board
sale has been entered into
of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. July 31,
2020, and will be effective upon approval of the same by the
Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai ("NCLT") and
upon satisfaction of all the conditions precedent.
3.
The expected date of completion of
The completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions
sale / disposal
precedent including shareholders' approval, approvals of the
Hon'ble NCLT, necessary clearances from Stock Exchanges and
SEBI and other approvals including consent of any Government
Authority, if required. We expect that the completion is likely to
take place by March 31, 2021.
4.
Consideration to be received from
The Company/TML ("Transferor Company") to transfer its 'PV
such sale / disposal
Undertaking" as a going concern, on a slump sale basis as
defined under Section 2(42C) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 to
Transferee Company for a lump sum consideration of ₹9,417
crores.
This consideration shall be settled by the Transferee Company
through issuance of 941,70,00,000 equity shares of the
Transferee Company of ₹10 each.
5.
Brief details of the buyer and
Transferee Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of TML
whether the buyer belongs to the
Business Services Limited (Formerly Concorde Motors (India)
promoter group / group companies.
Limited) and the Company, directly and indirectly, holds 100%
If yes, details thereof
equity interest in TML Business Services Limited and the
Transferee Company.
6.
Whether this transaction would fall
Yes. The transaction is a related party transaction and is on
within related party transactions? If
arm's length basis.
yes, whether the same is done at
"arm's length".
7.
Additional indicative disclosures to
In addition and as part of the said scheme of arrangement, the
be disclosed by the listed entity
Board of the Company also considered it prudent to approve
with respect to the scheme.
reduction of its share capital without extinguishing or reducing its
liability on any of its shares by writing down a portion of its
securities premium account amounting to ₹11,173.59 crores,
with a corresponding adjustment to the accumulated losses of
the Company.
The adjustment to the securities premium account does not
involve any financial outlay and will be effected without
extinguishing or reducing liability on any of its shares.
8.
a)
Name and areas of business of
Tata Motors Limited - Transferor Company
the entity(ies) forming part of the
The Transferor Company is engaged inter alia in the business of
arrangement, details in brief such
design, development, manufacturing and sale of a wide range of
as, size, turnover, etc.
commercial, passenger and electric vehicles and parts thereof
within India and abroad. In FY 2019-20, the Company, at a
consolidated level, had revenues of ₹261,068 crores with
EBIDTA of ₹21,870 crores.
TML Business Analytics Services Limited - Transferee
Company
The Transferee Company has been incorporated on April 4,
2020. The Transferee Company has completed all statutory
formalities under the Act for the commencement of business.
Presently, no business is being carried out by the Transferee
Company.
Upon the Scheme becoming effective, the name of the
Transferee Company shall be changed to 'Tata Motors
Passenger Vehicles Limited' with consequential changes in its
Objects clause in its Memorandum of Association pursuant to the
Scheme.
b)
Rationale for arrangement /
As a part of overall business reorganisation plan and in order to
Quantitative
and/or
qualitative
provide for the optimum running, growth and development of the
effect of restructurings
PV Undertaking, the Board of Directors deemed it desirable to
transfer the PV Undertaking to the Transferee Company. This
shall help in (a) providing differentiated focus for the said
passenger vehicle business and commercial vehicle business
and help each of them realise their potential; and (b) unlocking
business value and enhanced management focus and
operational flexibility in each of the businesses. Further, this
restructuring would facilitate mutually beneficial strategic
alliances for the PV Undertaking in the future.
As mentioned above, the scheme also provides for reduction of
its share capital without extinguishing or reducing its liability on
any of its shares by writing down a portion of its securities
premium account to the extent of ₹11,173.59 crores, with a
corresponding adjustment to the accumulated losses of the
Company.
The adjustment to the securities premium account does not
involve cash outflow and would not affect the ability or liquidity of
the Transferor Company to meet its obligations/ commitments.
c)
In case
of
cash consideration -
The consideration to be paid to the Company for the slump sale
amount
or otherwise
share
is ₹9,417 crores.
exchange ratio
The mode of settlement of consideration under the Scheme for
the transfer of Passenger Vehicles Undertaking would be
through issuance of 941,70,00,000 equity shares of the
Transferee Company of ₹10 each (i.e. fair value) to the
Company.
d)
Brief details of change in
There will be no change in the shareholding of the Company
shareholding pattern (if any) of
consequent to the proposed Scheme.
listed entity / all entities
The Transferee Company will settle the purchase consideration
through issuance of the equity shares as set out above.
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 13:46:13 UTC