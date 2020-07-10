Log in
TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
Tata Motors : Press Release - Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY21

07/10/2020

BSE Limited

First Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda Building, P J Towers Dalal Street, Fort

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Plot No.C/1, G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara General Manager & Head

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari Senior Manager

Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory

Listing & Compliance

July 10, 2020

Sc no. - 16054

Dear Sirs,

Re: Press Release - Tata Motors GroupglobalwholesalesinQ1 FY21

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith is a Press Release issued by the Company on the above subject, the content of which is self-explanatory.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna Company Secretary

TATAMOTORSLIMITED

BombayHouse24HomiModyStreetMumbai400001

Tel912266658282Fax912266657799www.tatamotors.comCINL28920MH1945PLC004520

Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 91,594 in Q1 FY21

Mumbai, July 10, 2020:The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY21, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 91,594 nos., lower by 64%, as compared to Q1 FY20.

Global wholesales of all TataMotors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY21 were at 11,598 nos., lower by 89%, over Q1 FY20.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY21 were at 79,996 nos., lower by 49% as compared to Q1 FY20.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 65,425 vehicles (**JLR number for Q1 FY21 includes CJLR volumes of 16,513 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 17,971 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 47,454 vehicles.

**CJLR-It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

-Ends-

Issued by:

Tata Motors Corporate Communications E-mail:indiacorpcomm@tatamotors.comTel: +91 22-66657613www.tatamotors.com

Weber Shandwick:

Monika Kolgaonkar: 8879848358 Daylon DCruz: 9820795501

Tata Motors Limited

BombayHouse 24HomiModyStreetFortMumbai400001

Tel9122 6665 8282 Fax 9122 6665 7799www.tatamotors.com

CINL28920MH1945PLC004520

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 08:10:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 644 B 35 125 M 35 125 M
Net income 2020 -34 750 M -462 M -462 M
Net Debt 2020 690 B 9 162 M 9 162 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,1x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 352 B 4 687 M 4 677 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 81 090
Free-Float 63,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED-42.19%4 687
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-13.03%173 054
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.06%79 409
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-12.31%43 753
DAIMLER AG-26.78%43 700
BMW AG-21.47%41 877
