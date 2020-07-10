Tata Motors : Press Release - Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY21

BSE Limited

July 10, 2020

Re: Press Release - Tata Motors GroupglobalwholesalesinQ1 FY21

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith is a Press Release issued by the Company on the above subject, the content of which is self-explanatory.

This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna Company Secretary

Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 91,594 in Q1 FY21

Mumbai, July 10, 2020:The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY21, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 91,594 nos., lower by 64%, as compared to Q1 FY20.

Global wholesales of all TataMotors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY21 were at 11,598 nos., lower by 89%, over Q1 FY20.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY21 were at 79,996 nos., lower by 49% as compared to Q1 FY20.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 65,425 vehicles (**JLR number for Q1 FY21 includes CJLR volumes of 16,513 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 17,971 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 47,454 vehicles.

**CJLR-It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

