Tata Motors : Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended June 30, 2020

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. First Floor, New Trading Ring Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Rotunda Building, P J Towers Plot No.C/1, G Block Dalal Street, Fort Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara Kind Attn: Mr Avinash Kharkar, General Manager & Head Asst. Vice President Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory Listing and Compliance July 6, 2020 Sc No. - 16046 Dear Sirs,

Re: Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended June 30, 2020

Pursuant to Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 is given below:

Sr. No. Details of Investor Complaints No. of Complaints Equityshareholders Debenture Holders 1 Pending at the beginning of the quarter as on April 1, 2020 0 0 2 Received during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 0 0 3 Disposed off during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 0 0 4 Remaining Unresolved at the end of the quarter ended June 30, 2020 0 0 Debenture

Yours faithfully,

For Tata Motors Limited