|
Tata Motors : Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended June 30, 2020
07/06/2020 | 08:04am EDT
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
|
First Floor, New Trading Ring
|
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
|
Rotunda Building, P J Towers
|
Plot No.C/1, G Block
|
Dalal Street, Fort
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
|
Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara
|
Kind Attn: Mr Avinash Kharkar,
|
General Manager & Head
|
Asst. Vice President
|
Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory
|
Listing and Compliance
|
July 6, 2020
|
Sc No. - 16046
|
Dear Sirs,
Re: Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended June 30, 2020
Pursuant to Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 is given below:
|
Sr. No.
|
Details of Investor Complaints
|
No. of Complaints
|
Equityshareholders
|
Debenture Holders
|
1
|
Pending at the beginning of the quarter as on April 1, 2020
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Received during the quarter ended June 30, 2020
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Disposed off during the quarter ended June 30, 2020
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Remaining Unresolved at the end of the quarter ended June 30, 2020
|
0
|
0
Debenture
Yours faithfully,
For Tata Motors Limited
Hoshang K Sethna Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 12:03:05 UTC
|
