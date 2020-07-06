Tata Motors : Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended June 30, 2020

Log in
07/06/2020 | 08:04am EDT

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

First Floor, New Trading Ring

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A. Bulsara

Kind Attn: Mr Avinash Kharkar,

General Manager & Head

Asst. Vice President

Listing Compliance & Legal Regulatory

Listing and Compliance

July 6, 2020

Sc No. - 16046

Dear Sirs,

Re: Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended June 30, 2020

Pursuant to Regulation 13(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Statement of Investor Complaints for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 is given below:

Sr. No.

Details of Investor Complaints

No. of Complaints

Equityshareholders

Debenture Holders

1

Pending at the beginning of the quarter as on April 1, 2020

0

0

2

Received during the quarter ended June 30, 2020

0

0

3

Disposed off during the quarter ended June 30, 2020

0

0

4

Remaining Unresolved at the end of the quarter ended June 30, 2020

0

0

Debenture

Yours faithfully,

For Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 12:03:05 UTC
