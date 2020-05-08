Tata Motors : Withdrawal of Issue of Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto ₹1000 Crores on a private placement basis

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. First Floor, New Trading Ring ExchangePlaza, 5th Floor Rotunda Building, P J Towers Plot No.C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A Bulsara Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari Sr. General Manager Senior Manager Compliance & Legal Regulatory Listing Department May 7, 2020 Sc- 15999 Dear Sir,

Sub: Withdrawal of Issue of Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto ₹1000 Crores on a private placement basis

This is in furtherance to our letter dated April 28, 2020 and May 5, 2020 to consider an offering of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto ₹1000 Crores on a private placement basis.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Regulations") read together with Schedule III of the Regulations, we hereby inform that the Company has decided to withdraw the issue for private placement of unsecured NCDs in view of the higher cost expectations from the market participants due to the tight money market conditions. The Company continues to have sufficient liquidity and would consider issuance of NCDs at appropriate time and under normalized market conditions with necessary approvals.

This is for the information of the Exchange and of the Debenture holders.

