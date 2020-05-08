Log in
Tata Motors : Withdrawal of Issue of Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto ₹1000 Crores on a private placement basis

05/08/2020 | 03:49am EDT

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

First Floor, New Trading Ring

ExchangePlaza, 5th Floor

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Plot No.C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A Bulsara

Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari

Sr. General Manager

Senior Manager

Compliance & Legal Regulatory

Listing Department

May 7, 2020

Sc- 15999

Dear Sir,

Sub: Withdrawal of Issue of Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto ₹1000 Crores on a private placement basis

This is in furtherance to our letter dated April 28, 2020 and May 5, 2020 to consider an offering of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto ₹1000 Crores on a private placement basis.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Regulations") read together with Schedule III of the Regulations, we hereby inform that the Company has decided to withdraw the issue for private placement of unsecured NCDs in view of the higher cost expectations from the market participants due to the tight money market conditions. The Company continues to have sufficient liquidity and would consider issuance of NCDs at appropriate time and under normalized market conditions with necessary approvals.

This is for the information of the Exchange and of the Debenture holders.

Yours Faithfully,

Tata Motors Limited

Hoshang K Sethna

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 07:48:02 UTC
