Tata Motors : Withdrawal of Issue of Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto ₹1000 Crores on a private placement basis

|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
|
First Floor, New Trading Ring
|
ExchangePlaza, 5th Floor
|
Rotunda Building, P J Towers
|
Plot No.C/1, G Block,
|
Dalal Street, Fort,
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
|
Kind Attn: Mr Khushro A Bulsara
|
Kind Attn: Mr Lokesh Bhandari
|
Sr. General Manager
|
Senior Manager
|
Compliance & Legal Regulatory
|
Listing Department
|
May 7, 2020
|
|
Sc- 15999
|
|
Dear Sir,
|
Sub: Withdrawal of Issue of Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto ₹1000 Crores on a private placement basis
This is in furtherance to our letter dated April 28, 2020 and May 5, 2020 to consider an offering of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto ₹1000 Crores on a private placement basis.
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Regulations") read together with Schedule III of the Regulations, we hereby inform that the Company has decided to withdraw the issue for private placement of unsecured NCDs in view of the higher cost expectations from the market participants due to the tight money market conditions. The Company continues to have sufficient liquidity and would consider issuance of NCDs at appropriate time and under normalized market conditions with necessary approvals.
This is for the information of the Exchange and of the Debenture holders.
Yours Faithfully,
Tata Motors Limited
Hoshang K Sethna
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Tata Motors Limited published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 07:48:02 UTC