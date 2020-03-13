Tata Motors : announces the launch of ‘Mega Safety Campaign'

13 March, 2020

13 March, 2020







Tata Motors today announced the launch of 'Mega Safety Campaign', a nationwide free safety check-up camp for its customers at 650+ workshops. Commencing on 15th March, this campaign is a part of Tata Motors' overall outreach during the National Safety Month and endeavors to provide an exclusive vehicle safety check-up to its customers. The campaign will run till 31st March 2020.

Apart from the total safety check-up of the car, the Company will also offer a free top wash/foam wash for the vehicle, attractive discounts on labor, parts, lubricants, accessories and value added services. To raise awareness amongst customers, Tata Motors will also be conducting workshops on tips for safe driving and vehicle maintenance. This will be in addition to the road safety activities organized in conjunction with local RTOs across cities.

According toMr. Subhajit Roy, Senior General Manager & Head Customer Care (Domestic and International Business), Tata Motors, 'Customer safety has always been at the forefront of our brand. We are delighted to be conducting free safety check-up camps for our customers. Through the roll-out of this camp, we aim to ensure the overall safety of our customers and raise awareness regarding safe driving and vehicle maintenance. This effort is in alignment with the constantly evolving safety norms and seeks to equip our customers with the best safety practices.'

Furthering itself in the service sphere, Tata Motors also announced the launch of the latest version of the Tata Motors Service Connect (TMSC) app. The app now is much faster and comes with a 24X7 breakdown assistance support on home screen which shares the breakdown location directly with the TML call centre at a click for locating customer location and providing help.

The service checks in the mentioned duration will cover the check-up of Engine, Clutch, Transmission, Brakes, Steering, Suspension, Wheels & Tyres, Lights, ORVM, IRVM , Horn, AC, Seat, Seatbelts and Door Locks, etc. to ensure complete safety of the vehicle & customer.

To get your car checked up and to avail the offers, please contact your nearest Tata Motors Authorized Workshop. To locate the nearest workshop, please download the latest version Tata Motors Service Connect (TMSC) app or visit https://cars.tatamotors.com/service

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 109 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.