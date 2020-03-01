Tata Motors : registered domestic sales of 38,002 units in February 2020
1 March, 2020
Retail sales focus continues; Ready for BSVI transition; Efforts underway to mitigate COVID-19 impact
Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for the month of February 2020, which stood at 40,634 vehicles, compared to 60,151 units during February 2019.
Domestic Sales Performance:
Feb '20
Feb '19
% change
FY20
FY19
% Change
Total Domestic Sales
38,002
57,221
-34%
4,31,040
6,10,108
-29%
Domestic - Commercial Vehicles:
Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said,'Commercial vehicle domestic sales in February 2020 was ~35% lower than last year. Retail in February was ahead of wholesale by 37%, helping bring down stocks even further to an all-time low. Retail in M&HCV grew by 23% over last month with fleet buyers stepping up purchases. We are on track for the BSVI migration, with BSIV stocks being consumed as per plan and BSVI production initiated. The supply disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak in China could have some impact on the BSVI transition and all efforts are underway to mitigate it'
Category
Feb '20
Feb '19
% change
FY20
FY19
% Change
M&HCV
6,739
12,437
-46%
73,884
1,35,778
-46%
I & LCV
3,356
5,017
-33%
40,916
50,266
-19%
SCV & Pick up
12,135
17,417
-30%
1,54,658
1,84,763
-16%
Passenger Carriers
3,342
4,240
-21%
36,061
46,968
-23%
Total Domestic
25,572
39,111
-35%
3,05,519
4,17,775
-27%
CV Exports
2,514
2,771
-9%
28,058
45,466
-38%
Total CV
28,086
41,882
-33%
3,33,577
4,63,241
-28%
Total MHCVs sales in February '20 including MHCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 8,830 units compared to 14,468 units last year.
Domestic - Passenger Vehicles:
Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said,'Our new Altroz received an overwhelming response. Our NEW FOREVER product portfolio has built a strong order book since its launch end of January. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 in China and a recent fire incident at one of our strategic vendors affected the vehicle production and wholesale volume. Multiple actions are being taken to reduce the impact, staying close to our customers by providing transparency of the delivery situation. On a positive note ourBSIV vehicle stock is well below the targeted level, we are well placed for the BSIV-BSVI transition and with the strong customer interest in the NEW FOREVER portfolio and a step up in market activation,we are confident of improving our market competitiveness and volume growth in the coming months'
