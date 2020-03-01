Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Motors Limited    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LIMITED

(500570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tata Motors : registered domestic sales of 38,002 units in February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 08:23am EST

1 March, 2020

Retail sales focus continues; Ready for BSVI transition; Efforts underway to mitigate COVID-19 impact

Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for the month of February 2020, which stood at 40,634 vehicles, compared to 60,151 units during February 2019.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Feb '20 Feb '19 % change FY20 FY19 % Change
Total Domestic Sales 38,002 57,221 -34% 4,31,040 6,10,108 -29%

Domestic - Commercial Vehicles:

Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, 'Commercial vehicle domestic sales in February 2020 was ~35% lower than last year. Retail in February was ahead of wholesale by 37%, helping bring down stocks even further to an all-time low. Retail in M&HCV grew by 23% over last month with fleet buyers stepping up purchases. We are on track for the BSVI migration, with BSIV stocks being consumed as per plan and BSVI production initiated. The supply disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak in China could have some impact on the BSVI transition and all efforts are underway to mitigate it'

Category Feb '20 Feb '19 % change FY20 FY19 % Change
M&HCV 6,739 12,437 -46% 73,884 1,35,778 -46%
I & LCV 3,356 5,017 -33% 40,916 50,266 -19%
SCV & Pick up 12,135 17,417 -30% 1,54,658 1,84,763 -16%
Passenger Carriers 3,342 4,240 -21% 36,061 46,968 -23%
Total Domestic 25,572 39,111 -35% 3,05,519 4,17,775 -27%
CV Exports 2,514 2,771 -9% 28,058 45,466 -38%
Total CV 28,086 41,882 -33% 3,33,577 4,63,241 -28%

Total MHCVs sales in February '20 including MHCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 8,830 units compared to 14,468 units last year.

Domestic - Passenger Vehicles:

Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said,'Our new Altroz received an overwhelming response. Our NEW FOREVER product portfolio has built a strong order book since its launch end of January. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 in China and a recent fire incident at one of our strategic vendors affected the vehicle production and wholesale volume. Multiple actions are being taken to reduce the impact, staying close to our customers by providing transparency of the delivery situation. On a positive note our BSIV vehicle stock is well below the targeted level, we are well placed for the BSIV-BSVI transition and with the strong customer interest in the NEW FOREVER portfolio and a step up in market activation, we are confident of improving our market competitiveness and volume growth in the coming months'

Category Feb '20 Feb '19 % change FY20 FY19 % Change
Total PV 12,430 18,110 -31% 1,25,521 1,92,333 -35%

Disclaimer

Tata Motors Limited published this content on 01 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2020 13:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TATA MOTORS LIMITED
08:23aTATA MOTORS : registered domestic sales of 38,002 units in February 2020
PU
02/26TATA MOTORS : Intimation of Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures ('NCDs') agg..
PU
02/25U.S. trade rep Lighthizer to meet British counterpart as allies gear up for t..
RE
02/18Jaguar Land Rover's UK output at risk from coronavirus-hit supplies
RE
02/18Jaguar Land Rover's UK output at risk from coronavirus-hit supplies
RE
02/12Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
02/10TATA MOTORS : SOUL (SUV Owners United League) kickstarts 2020 with its Iconic Ku..
AQ
02/10TATA MOTORS : brings an extensive range of sustainable mobility solutions at the..
AQ
02/07TATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover to cut output at two UK factories
RE
02/05India guards against virus at car show dominated by Chinese firms
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 2 887 B
EBIT 2020 79 715 M
Net income 2020 7 081 M
Debt 2020 704 B
Yield 2020 0,11%
P/E ratio 2020 53,3x
P/E ratio 2021 8,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 427 B
Chart TATA MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 202,58  INR
Last Close Price 129,00  INR
Spread / Highest target 260%
Spread / Average Target 57,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LIMITED0.21%5 880
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.23%182 449
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.56%83 119
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.43%45 018
DAIMLER AG-23.96%44 168
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-16.67%43 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group