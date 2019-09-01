Tata Motors : domestic sales registered 29,140 units in August 2019

1 September, 2019

Focus on retail acceleration and stock correction continued this month

Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for the month of August 2019, which stood at 32,343 vehicles, compared to 62,688 units during August 2018.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Aug '19 Aug '18 % Change FY20 FY19 % Change Total Domestic Sales 29,140 57,210 -49% 193,957 273,685 -29%

Domestic - Commercial Vehicles:

According to Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd., 'Subdued demand sentiment due to poor freight availability, lower freight rates and general slowdown in economy continued to hamper the commercial vehicle demand. System stock reduction through retail focus and aligning production, will continue to be our approach, while cautiously monitoring the market, in these challenging times. As a result, retail sales are estimated to be ahead of wholesale by over 25% in August. We are looking forward to a positive impact of the recently announced stimulus package by the Government.'

Category Aug '19 Aug '18 % Change FY20 FY19 % Change M&HCV 5,340 12,715 -58% 37,249 60,924 -39% I & LCV 3,152 5,260 -40% 18,472 21,027 -12% SCV & Pick up 11,082 17,426 -36% 63,804 80,100 -20% Passenger Carriers 2,250 4,458 -50% 19,686 24,267 -19% Total CV 21,824 39,859 -45% 139,211 186,318 -25%

Domestic - Passenger Vehicles:

According to Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd., 'Under the challenging market situation, we continued to focus on improving retail sales. Our retail sales were 42% more than offtake and as a result the network stock came down by over 3000 vehicles. This prepares dealers well for the festival season. Our prime focus remains on the working capital rotation of the channel. Our aim is to improve the retail capability, till August 2019, 72 new sales outlets were added and 3500+ sales executives were recruited.

Marking the onset of the festive season, we will drive positive sentiments with special offers and several special editions. We have kick-started this by further increasing the style quotient of the Harrier with the Harrier Dark Edition. We are hopeful that the recently announced financial package by finance minister will help in improving the liquidity of market and to reduce the ownership cost. This will certainly help the industry to revive and drive the growth.'