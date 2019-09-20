Tata Motors : ADRs Climb 10% on NYSE After India Cuts Corporate Tax Rate

By Stephen Nakrosis



The American depository receipts of Tata Motors Ltd. (TTM) have gained over 10% on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, after the government of India cut its corporate tax rate and set other measures to boost growth.

At 12:25 p.m. ET, Tata Motors ADRs had gained 10.24% to trade at $9.69. Volume was heavy, with over 2.2 million ADRs trading, above the 65-day average volume of some 1.6 million.

Local companies in India will now pay a 22% corporate tax, a reduction of 8 percentage points, and new companies who begin manufacturing operations in the next four years will have a tax rate of 15%.

