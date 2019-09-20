Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Motors Ltd    500570   INE155A01022

TATA MOTORS LTD

(500570)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Motors : ADRs Climb 10% on NYSE After India Cuts Corporate Tax Rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 12:49pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

The American depository receipts of Tata Motors Ltd. (TTM) have gained over 10% on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, after the government of India cut its corporate tax rate and set other measures to boost growth.

At 12:25 p.m. ET, Tata Motors ADRs had gained 10.24% to trade at $9.69. Volume was heavy, with over 2.2 million ADRs trading, above the 65-day average volume of some 1.6 million.

Local companies in India will now pay a 22% corporate tax, a reduction of 8 percentage points, and new companies who begin manufacturing operations in the next four years will have a tax rate of 15%.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA MOTORS LTD
12:49pTATA MOTORS : ADRs Climb 10% on NYSE After India Cuts Corporate Tax Rate
DJ
08:52aTATA MOTORS : launches Pro Editions of its range of cars
PU
09/19TATA MOTORS : announces its cutting-edge EV technology brand 'ZIPTRON' ; State-o..
AQ
09/19TATA MOTORS : partners with what3words - Redefines navigation with just 3 words;..
AQ
09/19TATA MOTORS : announces its cutting-edge EV technology brand ‘ZIPTRON'
PU
09/18STEERING INNOVATION THROUGH COLLABOR : Tata Motors launches TACNet 2.0
PU
09/18Asian firms' sentiment bounces from low but recession fears grow - Thomson Re..
RE
09/17TATA MOTORS : partners with what3words – Redefines navigation with just 3 ..
PU
09/16TATA MOTORS : introduces Pentacare Warranty Package for Tata Harrier ; Offers co..
AQ
09/16TESLA : Inmotion ventures continues investment into autonomous vehicle manufactu..
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 3 041 B
EBIT 2020 80 630 M
Net income 2020 32 344 M
Debt 2020 636 B
Yield 2020 0,61%
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
P/E ratio 2021 6,54x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 416 B
Chart TATA MOTORS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 176,81  INR
Last Close Price 133,40  INR
Spread / Highest target 249%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
Satish Balkrishna Borwankar Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LTD-28.74%5 434
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP19.16%190 577
VOLKSWAGEN AG14.40%88 863
DAIMLER AG3.30%56 069
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.94%53 940
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD3.05%47 018
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group