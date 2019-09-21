Tata Motors : Bolsters its Ultra Truck range

21 September, 2019

Showcases two new variants of Ultra Platform in Futuroad 2019 - Ultra Plus 1418 & Ultra 814 AMT

LR : Mr Harneet Luther, Executive Director, TACSA, Mr Niraj Srivastav, Head - Auto Distribution Vertical, Tata Africa Holdings Ltd., His Excellency Shri Jaideep Sarkar, the Indian High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr Rudrarup Maitra, Head - International Business, Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, Mr Rajiv Jaiswal, Regional Manager (South & East Africa) & Mr Pranab Ghosh, CEO Tata Motors South Africa.





Tata Motors, one of the leading commercial vehicle brands in South Africa, today showcased two new variants Ultra Plus 1418 & Ultra 814 AMT enhancing the Ultra Platform range, at Futuroad Expo, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Ultra AMT 814 is a variant of the existing Ultra range of vehicles for discerning customers looking for ease of operations. The Ultra Plus 1418 is a completely new model complimenting the HCV range of Ultra offerings.

Powered by the Tata New Gen 5.0L common rail engine, Ultra Plus 1418 is a multipurpose offering in HCV range that will be available in the wheelbase options of 4900 & 5300 mm. The vehicle will offer a payload capacity between 7-8T making it ideal for both medium & short haul distribution. Ultra Plus 1418 gives a unique value for money proposition which provides class leading attributes to ensure lowest cost of operations.

Three models from Ultra range were showcased at Futuroad Expo, 2019 including ULTRA 814 (AMT), ULTRA 1014 (5.5T), and ULTRA 1418 (7.5T) and three models from the Prima range - Prima 2528.K 6 x4 Tipper & Prima 3338.K 8×4 Tipper and Prima 4938.S.

About the Tata Ultra range of trucks :

The Ultra platform is modular with 5 deck lengths, 5 wheelbases and payloads ranging from 4-8 tonnes, designed to deliver across applications making this offering a true business utility vehicle. The Tata ULTRA is designed & tested for South African conditions and delivers five key benefits

Ultra Versatility with multiple wheelbase & payload options.

with multiple wheelbase & payload options. Ultra Performance with a powerful 140 PS/180PS Common Rail engine and new gen 6-Speed Over Drive transmission.

with a powerful 140 PS/180PS Common Rail engine and new gen 6-Speed Over Drive transmission. Ultra Comfort with extra space, ergonomic seating, best-in-class NVH and standard HVAC ensuring higher driver productivity.

with extra space, ergonomic seating, best-in-class NVH and standard HVAC ensuring higher driver productivity. Ultra Style with elegant & stylish aerodynamically designed cabin.

with elegant & stylish aerodynamically designed cabin. Ultra Safety with full air brake and a cabin meeting European safety norms

Be it for large fleet, captive users, fleet rental companies or logistics companies, the Tata ULTRA offers class-leading features such as widest cabin & track that makes it one of the most versatile platform for wider and longer bodies.

About the Tata Prima range of trucks :

A next-generation range of heavy-duty commercial vehicles from Tata Motors, the Tata PRIMA will set new benchmarks in styling and features, with a combination of power, world-class performance, fuel efficiency, superior technology and safety, uncompromisingly built for long-distance and long hours of transportation. Developed with Tata Motors subsidiary - Tata Daewoo Commercial Vehicles (TDCV), the Tata PRIMA range is designed and developed with technical inputs from across the world, hence is also referred to as the 'World-Smart Truck' from Tata Motors. The Tata PRIMA is based on an Italian cab design, with engine technology from the U.S., gearbox expertise from the U.S. and Germany, chassis frame know-how from Mexico and sheet metal dies from Japan and Korea, combined with Swedish precision on a robotic weld line.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rudrarup Maitra, Head (Commercial Vehicles) , International Business, Tata Motors said, 'Tata Motors is delighted to be here at the Futuroad Show, with a significant display of our new Ultra & Prima range of products. Our presence here is not only a showcase of our capabilities in commercial vehicles, but also our commitment to the South African market. With our new range of future ready products, we will continue to play an active role in the commercial vehicles industry here in South Africa and work closely with our customers, to develop and bring value creating commercial vehicle products and solutions catering to varied needs of the country.'

Mr. Len Brand, Chief Executive Officer at TATA Africa Holdings and Head of Distribution Vertical at TATA Internationalsaid, 'We are privileged to be a partner of Tata Motors and to execute the vision they have for South Africa. We are continuously looking for opportunities to improve our customers' interaction with our products and keeping their vehicles on the road is of extreme importance to us. To this end, we have invested in upgrading our dealer footprint and currently have more than 30 dealers who offer the full range of services including sales, service, and spare parts. We have increased our 2S touchpoints to 91. We facilitate financing solutions for customers purchasing vehicles from us and a vehicle warranty is included with all vehicles sold across the African continent to ensure complete peace of mind. Delivering on our UPTIME promise to our customers is our key objective and we will ensure that our customers are served with complete satisfaction.'

ABOUT TATA MOTORS LIMITED

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 44 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 110 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 134 subsidiaries, associate companies and joint ventures, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

ABOUT TATA AFRICA HOLDINGS

Tata Africa Holdings is the main promoter company of the Tata group in Africa. Established in 1994, Tata Africa Holdings operates as the nodal point for Tata businesses in Africa. It is responsible for identifying development opportunities and promoting new projects. The company is a subsidiary of Tata International and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Tata Africa Holdings has a strong presence in over 13 African countries with investments exceeding US$145 million. The company operates in several business sectors across Africa and has entered into joint ventures and partnerships with several African companies. It has businesses in Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Madagascar, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the Ivory Coast. Presence via partners & satellite markets served extends to over 15 countries. Tata Africa Holdings shares the core Tata values of business ethics and commitment to corporate social responsibility. Over a period of three decades Tata Africa Holdings has entered into joint ventures and partnerships with several African companies to help develop local resources and talent.