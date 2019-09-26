Tata Motors : India's first compact truck – Tata INTRA launched in Meerut

26 September, 2019

Key Highlights:

INTRA meets the evolving needs of the new age informed customer who seeks high revenues, low cost of ownership and superior vehicle performance leading to prosperity

An all-new rugged & powerful COMPACT TRUCK range built on Tata Motors' new 'Premium Tough' design philosophy

First compact truck, conceptualized and engineered on a new Modular Platform

Intra launched in two distinct variants branded as V10 & V20

Intra V20 is powered by a new generation powerful 1396 cm3 (cc) DI Engine with 52 kW (70 HP) power & 140 Nm torque. It comes with a first in the segment Gear Shift Advisor (GSA) which ensures best in class fuel efficiency

Intra V10 on the other handis powered by a 798 cm3(cc) DI Engine delivering 30kW (40 HP) power &96 Nm torque. V10 has an eco-switch for enhanced fuel efficiency.

Short turning radius allows easy maneuverability in high traffic intra-city trips

Available across all dealerships in Meerut

Strengthening its position as pioneers and leader of the Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV) segment, Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer today launched a range of new generation 'compact truck' - the Tata INTRA in Meerut. Engineered and built to offer class-leading features, meeting the demanding and ever-evolving requirements of the SCV industry; Tata INTRA comes in two variants- V10 and V20. The INTRA range starts from INR 5,35,000 onwards depending on the variant, thereby offering a superior value proposition to the customers. The event was hosted at Doab Vilas in Meerut where 300 customers of Tata Motors attended. Both the vehicles will be available across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships in Meerut.

Commenting on the launch of Tata INTRA vehicles in Meerut, Mr. Girish Wagh, President - Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, 'Uttar Pradesh is one of our major focus areas and we have introduced Intra in the state further to our earlier launch of BSIV Range here. Tata INTRA is an ideal product for customers who want to upgrade their commercial vehicles for higher business returns and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), enabled by proven and reliable aggregates and driving comfort leading to longer, fatigue free drives. The launch of India's first compact truck in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, fills an important gap in the Indian SCV market and we are bringing yet another game-changing product after our much successful product Tata ACE. The vehicle is backed with an industry best warranty of 2 years or 72,000 kms [whichever is earlier], supported by extensive countrywide network for sales, service and spare parts.'

Innovative Features:

Conceptualised post extensive market research and customer feedback, Tata INTRA promises to deliver superior performance, increased pay-load capacity, high fuel efficiency and durability, all leading to significant increase in revenues and lowest cost of operation to the discerning owners. The vehicles are powered by future ready engines, which are scalable to BSVI norms. The Tata INTRA has a boltable full forward robust body shell cabin and has been intelligently designed with a smart nose along with seatbelts with ELR (Emergency Locking Retractor). Built on a hydroformed frame, the INTRA is comparatively lighter. The smartly engineered cabin space, improved ergonomics and low NVH levels, boasts of stylish car-like interiors with sufficient storage capacity and comfortable seating, enabling drivers to operate fatigue free over long hauls, which in turn offers significant improvement in productivity. Modern features such as mobile charging point, electronic instrument cluster, big headlamps, large windscreen, lockable glove box, storage on dashboard & door trims, headrest for comfort while driving, pre-fitted music system and AC in the premium version to enhance the fatigue-free driving experience. The front and rear rigid axles and leaf springs ensure superior load carrying capability and low cost of maintenance.

Network strategy and Aftermarket services:

The company has an extensive reach in the remotest parts of region ensuring timely service to all customers, and giving them a better return on investment. The plan for the current financial year is to increase sales and service network further by adding channel partners. Customers will benefit from host of excellent aftermarket support through value added services under the umbrella of 'Sampoorna Seva' including a 24X7 workshop, mobile workshops, AMC packages, breakdown assistance and accidental insurance for drivers of Tata INTRA. Customers will also be offered exclusive privileges under the 'Samarth program' for driver wellness, which covers areas like Accidental insurance, hospitalization cover, financial counselling and educational assistance packages for their children.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 44 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 110 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 134 subsidiaries, associate companies and joint ventures, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.