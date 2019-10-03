Tata Motors : Nexon EV to debut as the first electric vehicle with Motors' Ziptron technology

3 October, 2019







Tata Motors today announced that it would debut in the personal electric vehicle segment in Q4 FY19-20, with the Nexon EV, powered by the recently introduced Ziptron technology. Gearing up for the launch, Tata Motors has signed-up power couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar to experience the all-new Ziptron Technology as they drive around different terrains of India and share their experience with near-production ready, Nexon EV.

According to Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President - Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd. said, 'We are proud to announce that Nexon EV will be available for personal buyers in India from Q4 (Jan-Mar) FY19-20. Powered by the cutting-edge Ziptron technology, Nexon EV promises to address the barriers that exist in the EV market today and will deliver a thrilling on-road performance, ensuring zero emission. We are also excited to have the famous celebrity couple - Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar on board to share their experience with the EV enthusiasts. We are confident that the new Nexon EV will further raise the bar for electric cars, making EVs an aspirational choice for consumers.'

Nexon EV will be an aspirational SUV for customers looking for a thrilling and connected drive experience. This EV will target a range of about 300 km to address range anxiety. Powered by the state-of-the-art Ziptron technology, Nexon EV will be equipped with an efficient high voltage system, zippy performance, fast charging capability, battery and motor with warranty of 8 years, and adherence to IP67 (dust and water proof) standard. Expected to be priced between INR 15 to 17 Lakhs, Nexon EV will make EVs more accessible to Indian customers.

Tata Motors have also rolled out an extensive campaign titled #TheUltimateElectricDrive, featuring Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, where they will be zipping from Manali to Leh, in a Nexon EV. As a part of this journey, Nexon EV smoothly traversed some of the toughest terrains in India, covering the high altitude Himalayan passes with unpaved roads and steep gradients, with limited charging infrastructure and under extreme weather conditions. This campaign thus highlights Nexon EV's ability to break existing barriers such as range anxiety, lack of charging infrastructure and performance capabilities.

To know more and register interest in the trendy and contemporary electric compact SUV Nexon EV please visit our website - www.ev.tatamotors.com

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 44 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 110 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India's largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 134 subsidiaries, associate companies and joint ventures, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India's market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With 'Connecting Aspirations' at the core of its brand promise, the company's innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.