TATA MOTORS LTD

TATA MOTORS LTD

(500570)
  Report  
End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/25
126.95 INR   -4.87%
01:07aTATA MOTORS : Surges 15% After 2Q Results, Parent's Support
DJ
10/25TATA MOTORS : Q2FY20 Financial ResultsPress kit
AQ
10/25TATA MOTORS : Results for Quarter Ending 30th September 2019
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tata Motors : Surges 15% After 2Q Results, Parent's Support

0
10/29/2019 | 01:07am EDT

By P.R.Venkat

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. (500570.BY) hit their highest levels in over three months on Tuesday after its better-than-expected second-quarter results and its parent's plan to infuse funds into the automobile maker.

Shares rose as much as 15% in the minutes after trade began to touch an intraday high of 170.30 Indian rupees ($2.41). Indian stock markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday.

India's largest auto maker by revenue said late Friday that it was planning to raise INR100 billion through a mix of equity and debt issuance to boost its balance sheet and credit ratings. Also, its parent Tata Sons will inject INR65 billion into the firm by subscribing to the company's preferential offering of a mix of shares and warrants.

Tata Motor's also posted a INR2.17 billion net loss for its fiscal second quarter ended September, narrowing from its INR10.48 billion loss in same period a year earlier, thanks to a recovery in China and an improved performance for its Jaguar Land Rover business.

The results prompted some analysts to raise their recommendation for the stock to buy from sell and increase their target prices.

The fund raising plan will "help the company to invest in the domestic business without further leveraging, especially as cash flows are constrained," Citi said in a note. It raised its target price for the stock to INR200 from INR195.

Shares are were last up 14% at INR168.75.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 2 896 B
EBIT 2020 75 375 M
Net income 2020 20 629 M
Debt 2020 688 B
Yield 2020 0,06%
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
P/E ratio 2021 8,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 491 B
Chart TATA MOTORS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tata Motors Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 173,61  INR
Last Close Price 147,95  INR
Spread / Highest target 214%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Günter Karl Butschek Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ravindra Kumar G.P President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Non-Executive Chairman
P. B. Balaji Group Chief Financial Officer
Rajendra Petkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA MOTORS LTD-25.76%5 577
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION21.08%192 135
VOLKSWAGEN AG24.07%96 362
DAIMLER AG15.18%61 802
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.84%51 141
BMW AG-1.80%49 602
