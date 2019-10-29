Tata Motors : Surges 15% After 2Q Results, Parent's Support

By P.R.Venkat



Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. (500570.BY) hit their highest levels in over three months on Tuesday after its better-than-expected second-quarter results and its parent's plan to infuse funds into the automobile maker.

Shares rose as much as 15% in the minutes after trade began to touch an intraday high of 170.30 Indian rupees ($2.41). Indian stock markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday.

India's largest auto maker by revenue said late Friday that it was planning to raise INR100 billion through a mix of equity and debt issuance to boost its balance sheet and credit ratings. Also, its parent Tata Sons will inject INR65 billion into the firm by subscribing to the company's preferential offering of a mix of shares and warrants.

Tata Motor's also posted a INR2.17 billion net loss for its fiscal second quarter ended September, narrowing from its INR10.48 billion loss in same period a year earlier, thanks to a recovery in China and an improved performance for its Jaguar Land Rover business.

The results prompted some analysts to raise their recommendation for the stock to buy from sell and increase their target prices.

The fund raising plan will "help the company to invest in the domestic business without further leveraging, especially as cash flows are constrained," Citi said in a note. It raised its target price for the stock to INR200 from INR195.

Shares are were last up 14% at INR168.75.

